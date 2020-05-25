Thumbs up: and a big thank you from all the residents at Mt Herbert House to Christine Renata from CHB District Council and Waipukurau Library for loaning us iPads so the residents could keep in touch with their family while in lockdown. It meant so much to them and we also did a Mother's Day special so they could talk to their families on the Sunday.

Thumbs up: to Jason Booth from Winloves for going out of his way to be helpful in choosing and then delivering and installing an appliance for us recently. He went to great lengths to make sure we got the best deal and the best product. Let's shop locally and enjoy this great service.

Thumbs up: to our Ashley Clinton community, our farming bubble, fire brigades, businesses in CHB, friends and family and people we've never met, for all the support, donations, offers of help during this scary time for our family and their continued support towards our family after our devastating house fire. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts and will never be able to show just how grateful we are. Love Kasey, Stacey, Hope and Flynn.

Thumbs up: to HB Treeworks for going above and beyond thank you so much.

Thumbs up: Lepalaars building in Waipuk to Lynda for your catch-up phone calls and emails. To Bones for all your hard work and project management and to all the builders we appreciate everything you have done.

Thumbs up: to the local community shopping local and supporting local businesses. Shop CHB #keepitlocal

Thumbs down: to the person burning plastic wrap off round bales at night.