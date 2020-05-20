

It all started with Trashcan Jones. He was a little "disgusting tabby kitten" that some workers found at the dump and took to Jessie Leask's work.

Jessie worked as a vet nurse.

"It was up in the air whether it was kind to keep him alive, but I decided I would put a little time into him and see what happened," Jessie said.

"He wound up being the best cat ever. Alas he died at a year old after a short illness so now I project his small life into many other kittens."

Jessie has a Facebook page and Instagram named Trashcanjonesfosters and takes in rescue kittens.

Originally from CHB, she moved to Featherston for work, however, about a year ago she moved back.

The latest litter of kittens she rescued were a little over a week old and required three-hourly feeding — that's dedication for you.

"I don't mind doing it. When it comes to dealing with such young animals you need to know what you are doing."

Jessie says she would love it if people had their cats spayed.

"When your cat has kittens the horse has bolted and you are left with a pile of kittens on your hands," Jessie said.

"Cats can have their first litter at as young as 5 months old. They are still babies themselves and tend to produce not the healthiest of litters.

"There is loads of information online about desexing, vaccination, worming and fleaing your kitten or cat. If you ask, people will reach out and point you in the right direction."

When Jessie rescues a kitten she pays for all of the above and charges an adoption fee.

"With a young family I always make sure that I keep the workload and finances manageable. My 2-year-old loves to help out.

"I find it really satisfying to watch the kittens go from being incapable of looking after themselves to fully grown. I really enjoy it and think it's worthwhile."

To find out more follow Jessie on Facebook and Instagram at Trashcanjonesfosters