This will be a quieter Anzac Day than usual for Waipukurau war veteran Walter (Wally) Malcolm.

For Wally, 98, a WWII veteran and former POW, Anzac Day is usually busy.

He's a staunch supporter, marching in the Anzac Day Parade from the CHB Municipal Theatre to the Waipawa Cenotaph, and often attends the luncheon that follows.

READ MORE:

• Art Deco Festival DC3 flight special for Waipukurau war veteran

Advertisement

This year he is, like the rest of us, in lockdown so he was surprised and delighted when four of his grandchildren arrived yesterday bearing giant, home-made poppies which they installed in the front garden of his Waipukurau home.

"They arrived - doing all the right things I have to say, to stay in their bubble - with these great big fabric poppies they had made.

Wally Malcolm

"They intended to put them in the lawn but the drought had made the ground so hard they had to put them in the hedge instead."

Wally had already taken a stroll around his neighbourhood and placed an Anzac Day poppy in each letterbox.

"We missed out on Poppy Day this year - this virus really put a spanner in the works. I had just enough poppies to give one to each household."

Walter Malcolm holding a picture taken of himself aged 21.

Despite it being a quiet Anzac Day, Wally says he is looking forward to it.

"I am usually so involved I don't get time to myself," he says.

"There are some wonderful radio and TV programmes on commemorating the day so I will get to watch them. I usually miss them.

Advertisement

"I have my 25th Battalion book and I will read through that, remind myself of the names and faces and think of them.

"I made it back but some of them didn't get to come home."