Are you missing your takeaways? Make them at home. It's easy, and so much cheaper.

You can stuff homemade hamburgers and pita pockets with extra veges (and they can be made with vegetarian patties too.) You'll be surprised what children will relish if they make their own meals. Even little kids can wash salad vegetables, and assemble their own burgers.

Kids, be careful. Get an adult to help you with hot pans and dishes, and, as always, clean the cooking area before you start, wash your hands, and clean up as you go.

FRIED CHICKEN FROM KENTUCKY (4 serves of 2 pieces each)

Frozen chicken pieces are much less expensive than fresh

1 small pottle of plain, unsweetened yoghurt

1 teaspoon salt

8 raw chicken pieces (or thawed from frozen)

Mix yoghurt and salt together. Put raw chicken pieces in a ziplock bag and cover with yoghurt and salt mix. Squeeze the air from the bag, tie up tightly and marinate in the fridge for 12 to 24 hours.

Coating

1 1/2 cups flour

2 teaspoons Moroccan spice mix

2-3 teaspoons smoked paprika

2-3 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

If you like extra "heat" in your fried chicken add 1-2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

Mix thoroughly and put in an airtight jar.

After marinating it, drain the chicken well and discard the marinade. Put a little of the coating into a plate and turn the yoghurt-covered chicken over in it to coat it well. Use more flour mix as you need to.

Preheat your oven to 180C. Heat about 2cm oil in a frying pan until it is hot, but not smoking.

Brown the chicken lightly in the oil a few pieces at a time, to set the coating. Place the browned chicken on a rack in a roasting dish.

Bake about 25 minutes in the oven. Serve with a salad (or coleslaw). It is tasty, non-greasy, and even tastes good cold.

You won't need all of the coating for 8 pieces of chicken. Discard any that has had chicken dipped in it. Unused flour mix keeps well in an airtight jar. It also tastes wonderful on fish (coat the fish with plain flour, then beaten egg, before coating with the spicy coating. If it is too spicy for you, use less spice.

Experiment with other flavour combinations.

COLESLAW (5-6 good serves)

4 cups finely shredded cabbage

1 large carrot, peeled and grated

1 tablespoon finely chopped or grated onion

1 grated apple, optional

Dressing

1/4 cup bought mayonnaise

2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons white vinegar (use malt vinegar if that's all you have)

pinch of ground white pepper

1 tablespoon sugar (or less, to taste)

2 tablespoons plain unsweetened yoghurt

Mix the dressing together, then combine it with the vegetables. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours for the flavours to combine.



OVEN BAKED FISH AND CHIPS

Tasty as is, or serve with coleslaw or a salad.

Position two shelves in your oven, one a little below the middle, one just above that. Preheat your oven to 220C. Grease two roasting pans or oven trays with oil, or use a sheet of oiled baking paper to stop the food sticking.

Prepare the fish first and leave it in the fridge for the coating to set, while you prepare the potatoes then put them in to cook. Be sure not to overcook the fish.



OVEN BAKED FISH

fish fillets

1/2 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1 egg

Optional, dry breadcrumbs

Grease or oil an oven dish well.

Mix the flour, salt and pepper, put half in each of two plates, or put dry crumbs in the second plate. Beat 1 egg, and put in a shallow dish.

Coat the fish with flour, dip each side in egg, then in flour or dry breadcrumbs to coat. Keep the pieces separate. Put them in the fridge for 20 minutes for the coating to set.

Meantime, prepare the chips (see below) and put them in to cook for 20 minutes.

Now, put the other oiled oven dish in the oven for a few minutes. When it is hot, put in the fish, brush or spray with a little oil, then bake on the upper oven shelf for 5 minutes. Turn the fish over carefully, then bake 4-5 minutes longer. Serve

OVEN BAKED CHIPS

Peel a large potato or kumera (for chips) per person, or scrub it (for wedges). Cut, lengthwise into fairly chunky chips or wedges. Store in cold water til you are ready to use them.

Drain them, then dry well with a clean cloth or paper towel. Put 1 tablespoon of oil into a clean bowl, put in the dried potatoes. Turn them over in the oil until they are well covered with oil, then put in a roasting tray (with some dried or fresh rosemary, and crushed garlic if you like it).

Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes, turning over every 10 minutes. Try other herbs or add salt. If you use baking paper to line the dish, you can pick up each end and shake to turn the chips over. Experiment with different herbs and spices. Wedges are a good snack with or without a sprinkle of smoked paprika and a dollop of sour cream. Or sprinkle over a little grated cheese near the end of cooking.

HAMBURGERS

Prepare the fillings ahead of time (the kids can help with these and the patties). Cook the patties and keep warm while you toast the buns or other breads. Let everyone assemble their own burger. If they're messy, take the prepared burgers and fillings outside. There are very few fussy eaters on burger night.

Split and toast 4 burger buns, ciabatta, pita breads, slices of toast, large scones or whatever takes your fancy (even big mushrooms, if you have them in the paddock. Clean them and bake until tender)

Have ready clean, dry lettuce leaves or coleslaw

mayonnaise

tomato sauce

burger patties (bought or home made, meat or vegetarian)

You can add raw or cooked onion rings

sliced tomatoes

beetroot, cooked slices, or grated raw

cooked bacon

poached or fried egg

pineapple

grated or sliced cheese

Mince Burger Patties (4 large)

500g lean mince

2 slices stale bread

1 onion, grated

2 tablespoons tomato sauce

1 egg

Soak the bread in water, then squeeze as dry as possible. Place in a bowl with the egg. Mash up well with a fork, then mix in the onion and tomato sauce. Add the mince, mix well.

Divide evenly into 4. Shape into patties with wet hands. Press them together well. Using about 2 tablespoons flour altogether coat each pattie with flour.

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large frying pan, then cook each side of the burgers over a fairly high heat until they are browned. Lower the heat, and leave til they are cooked through.

Vegetarian Burger Patties (about 4-5 serves)

1 cup cooked brown lentils, rinsed and drained (use canned for convenience)

2 medium onions

2 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon parsley

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt

black pepper to taste

1/2 cup fresh wholemeal breadcrumbs

2 eggs

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons dark soya sauce

1/2 cup flour

Chop the onions and garlic finely. Cook gently in the oil until onion is soft and clear. Add the herbs, salt and pepper. Into a large bowl, place lentils, onion, and the rest of the ingredients. Mix well. Divide into 8-10 portions. Wet your hands and shape into patties. If the mixture won't hold together, add a little more flour, until it does. Heat a little oil in a frying pan and cook the patties until they are well browned on each side and firm in the middle.

Serve either patty in a toasted bun with your favourite burger fillings, mayonnaise and tomato sauce.

Nice served with potato wedges and salad or coleslaw alongside.