Tensions are running high in some Central Hawke's Bay households as Covid-19 level 4 conditions take their toll.

Police have responded to a sharp increase in family harm incidents, says CHB's community constable Andy Walker.

"We've had people not coping with the lockdown - they're not used to spending so much time with the people in their household.

"We've also had young people completely ignoring the lockdown rules and driving around."

There have been reports of vehicles being driven around the Ongaonga and Ashley-Clinton areas with no legitimate reason to be there. Locals are now on the watch for such vehicles and are taking down registration numbers.

Several people have been moved on from beach houses in Porangahau and Herbertville and told they must return to their isolation addresses.

"People are to isolate at the address they were occupying on the night the level 4 conditions came into effect. That means they can't decide to relocate to their bach or beach house," says constable Walker.

"Under the Health Act, Police can stop people and find out if they are travelling for essential purposes. If people are stopped repeatedly for non-essential travel they will be fined or get a court summons."

While the numbers of burglaries in CHB are down, Police are investigating a theft of firewood from a McGreevy Street address last week, front gate stolen from a Guy Street address and a burglary on Boundary Road where a two-wheeler farm bike was stolen.

There are also reports of stock theft in the Wakarara and Tikokino area and tools stolen from a vehicle in Flemington.

Constable Walker reminds people that while walking, running and biking are permitted, these activities need to be within a reasonable distance from the person's home.

"You can still access the river trails as long as you keep their distance from each other. Please don't suddenly flock to the river trails as it causes congestion. We have a greatly increased number of people using them.

"We'd appreciate members of the public not policing these issues themselves. We have reports of people abusing others for walking and biking.

"Also a reminder that hunting and fishing are not allowed, due to risk of needing Search and Rescue.

"The fish will still be there at the end of the lockdown and the river may have flushed a bit of weed away, with luck.

"Lastly we have many families struggling at the moment with no income and we have some particularly vulnerable homeless people. Please keep an eye out for them and let Police know where they are."

Non emergency calls to Police can be made by calling 105.

To report Covid-19 alert level 4 restriction breaches go to forms.police.govt.nz/forms/covid-19-l4-breach