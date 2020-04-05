The Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, has issued a Health Notice with guidance on the rules around Covid-19 alert level 4.

The notice sets out:

• Everyone in New Zealand is to be isolated or quarantined at their current place of residence except as permitted for essential personal movement.

• Exercise is to be done in an outdoor place that can be readily accessed from home and two-metre physical distancing must be maintained.

• Recreation and exercise does not involve swimming, water-based activities (for example, surfing or boating), hunting, tramping, or other activities of a kind that expose participants to danger or may require search and rescue services.

• A child can leave the residence of one joint care-giver to visit or stay at the residence of another joint care-giver (and visit or stay at that residence) if there is a shared bubble arrangement.

• A person can leave their residence to visit or stay at another residence (and visit or stay at that residence) under a shared bubble arrangement if:

One person lives alone in one, or both, of those residences; or

Everyone in one of those residences is a vulnerable person.

"Most New Zealanders are doing the right thing. In the first week of being at Alert Level 4 we have seen high rates of compliance," Dr Bloomfield said.

"The best way to ensure the success of the lockdown is for everyone to play their part.

That means staying at home, maintaining physical distancing when outdoors and washing your hands."



Police Commissioner Andrew Coster welcomes the guidance and said Police's primary goal is to ensure people understand the importance of staying home.

"The vast majority of New Zealanders have a high level of awareness of what they can and can't do under the Alert Level 4 restrictions, and by and large people are doing a tremendous job," he said.

"We want people to stay safe, but if a small number of people persist in deliberately flouting the restrictions, Police will have the discretion to warn or, if necessary, to arrest.

"The Health Notice makes it clear what types of outdoor exercise and recreation people shouldn't do.

Outside of that, we are asking people to stay local, apply common sense and not do anything that could risk exposure to injury or require search and rescue services.

"The public should not notice any significant change to policing as we continue to prioritise high visibility reassurance to the community, and a continued focus on day-to-day Police work.

"I have recently set a clear expectation of our staff on how we Police in the current environment. We have today updated our operational guidelines to staff, to help them Police with confidence and certainty," Commissioner Coster said.

Dr Bloomfield said the guidance also provides additional clarity around bubbles.

"Specifically, if you live alone and have already established a bubble with another household this can be maintained so long as both households have no contact with others – that they stay in their joint bubble," Dr Bloomfield said.

"No one is immune to the virus.

We are seeing high rates of people aged 20-29 with the virus.

These people may not die of it, but if they are not following the rules they can pass it on to others.

"By clarifying the rules we are also reinforcing the ability of Police to enforce them.

No one likes a rule breaker, especially when breaking the rules puts other New Zealanders' lives at risk.

"We've started well but now is not the time to be complacent.

We need to be extra vigilant to move out of Alert Level 4 as soon as possible, and Police have all the powers they need to make sure people not following the rules are dealt with," Dr Bloomfield said.



"The Government can't do this alone.

Everyone has one job to do in helping to stamp out the virus, and that is to stay at home and follow the rules."

Police have launched an online form which the public can use to report COVID-19 Alert Level 4 restriction breaches.

The online form can be found at www.105.police.govt.nz.

It can be used to report isolation breaches or cases of businesses continuing to operate when they are not part of the essential workforce.