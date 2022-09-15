Local Focus: Maria Roberts on Candidate Camera

Maria Roberts discusses plans for Napier City Council should she be elected

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Maria Roberts' views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Former nurse Maria Roberts is standing for inclusivity in Napier City Council's Taradale ward, where 40 per cent of the population is over 65.

Having joined Napier residents on ride-alongs on mobility scooters, Roberts says she feels for disabled and elderly residents struggling to get around the city.

"I'm running because I want to bring priorities of an accessible environment for elderly and disabled people.

"I'm really looking forward to rolling up my sleeves with the other councillors and getting our public transport plan into action."

"I think we need more people with disabilities in positions where they can make the decisions, rather than being an after thought."

Alongside caring for the disabled community, Roberts' top priority on council is tackling climate change, suggesting roadside composting as one method NCC could adopt.

Her favourite food is paella, she likes reggae and is not anti-vax.