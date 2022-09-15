Local Focus: Chad Tareha on Candidate Camera

Chad Tareha discusses plans for Napier City Council should he be elected

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Chad Tareha's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Napier City Council's Māori Committee chair, Chad Tareha (Ngāti Pārau), welcomed Local Focus to Waiohike Marae to talk about him standing for Taradale ward.

Standing alongside his ancestor Tāreha Te Moananui, the first Māori to speak in Parliament, Tareha noted his family have occupied Taradale for more than 600 years, and hopes his election will grant mana whenua a voice at the decision-making table.

"One thing that doesn't change in the community is the mana whenua," he said.

Community, affordable housing and the environment matters most to Tareha, who says clean water has kept his family growing in the region for centuries, making water his top priority on council.

"Clean drinking water is a taonga and it should be treated as such."

In tackling climate change, Tareha says he will advocate for reducing deforestation and urbanisation, as well as developing more riparian plantings along waterways.