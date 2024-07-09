Both Michelle and Michael say there are many people with the knowledge and skills and they are happy to share their knowledge and enthusiasm for the hobby with those who have an interest, even if they are only learning.

Workshops are done “every now and then”.

Mark Andrews checks out parts for his project, a model of the Port Chalmers Railway Station, during the workshop held at Woodville Railway Station last month.

Each modeller works on something different, whether it’s carriages or a scale replica of a railway station.

The range of eras can also vary, with some who have worked on models based on those from the late 19th century, up to more recent times with the main focus being on New Zealand rail history.

Emphasis is on being as authentic as possible and while most materials can be sourced locally, some of them, such as the track, have to come from overseas suppliers.

Techniques have also changed with the addition of 3D printing, allowing the modellers to create designs and print them using plastic.

A model railway layout that includes scale replicas. The model locomotive was used to provide a demonstration.

It means they can replicate almost anything, even down to the decals used on the real thing.

Michelle says it’s become a bit of a “cottage industry” and anyone with an interest can take it up because it’s not difficult, and there are always plenty of fellow modellers willing to offer advice or help.

“There’s scope in this hobby for everybody.”

Many of the trains they have worked on come with their own stories.

This model has its own backstory, being part of a film released several years ago.

Such as the model created by Karl Morris, who was the editor of the NZ Railfan magazine, with the model being similar to that in which 151 people lost their lives at Tangiwai in 1953.

Karl knew the producer of a film about the disaster, which screened several years ago, who asked if he could use the model.







