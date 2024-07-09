Michael Kilgour at work on models of railway wagons during the workshop held at Woodville Railway Station last month. Michael is part of the group VCC Models.
When model train enthusiasts get together for a workshop, it’s as much about working with model trains as it is about sharing ideas.
Michael Graham and Michelle Andrews, of VCC Models, invited enthusiasts from regions such as Wellington and Hawke’s Bay to participate in a workshop.
Held at Woodville Railway Station, it was the perfect venue, not only for its space, but for the members who enjoyed watching the trains come and go over the weekend.
Michelle says the group usually goes to train shows and members spend a lot of time talking to the public instead of working on their projects, so this was an opportunity for them to be able to do that work and share ideas.
Both Michelle and Michael say there are many people with the knowledge and skills and they are happy to share their knowledge and enthusiasm for the hobby with those who have an interest, even if they are only learning.
Workshops are done “every now and then”.
Each modeller works on something different, whether it’s carriages or a scale replica of a railway station.
The range of eras can also vary, with some who have worked on models based on those from the late 19th century, up to more recent times with the main focus being on New Zealand rail history.
Emphasis is on being as authentic as possible and while most materials can be sourced locally, some of them, such as the track, have to come from overseas suppliers.
Techniques have also changed with the addition of 3D printing, allowing the modellers to create designs and print them using plastic.
It means they can replicate almost anything, even down to the decals used on the real thing.
Michelle says it’s become a bit of a “cottage industry” and anyone with an interest can take it up because it’s not difficult, and there are always plenty of fellow modellers willing to offer advice or help.
“There’s scope in this hobby for everybody.”
Many of the trains they have worked on come with their own stories.
Such as the model created by Karl Morris, who was the editor of the NZ Railfan magazine, with the model being similar to that in which 151 people lost their lives at Tangiwai in 1953.
Karl knew the producer of a film about the disaster, which screened several years ago, who asked if he could use the model.