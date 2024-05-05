Be fire-wise this winter. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The winter season can not only bring colder temperatures along with wetter days, it’s also the time of year where there’s a higher risk of house fires.

Some of the main causes of fires are around heating appliances, such as heaters and electric blankets.

When it’s time to get out the heater or electric blanket, for instance, it’s a good idea to run a few checks.

If you store your electric blanket away for the summer months, you might want to read some of the guidelines from megatest.co.nz, which has tips not only on how to store the blanket safely, but also on what to do to ensure the blanket is safe to use.

They recommend that an electric blanket should be checked by a registered electrician. The electrician may also be able to advise on how long an electric blanket should last.

When it comes to heaters, Fire and Emergency New Zealand always recommends that any item should be a minimum distance of a metre from any heating appliance. That includes heaters and wood burners. There are plenty of recorded instances of house fires starting because someone has left clothes drying too close to the fire.

Speaking of wood burners, a large number of fires occur because the chimney flue hasn’t been cleaned. It’s always possible that an animal has managed to get inside the chimney or something has managed to block it, which can create problems. It’s a good idea to get the chimney cleaned before you light the first fire of the season.

When you’re disposing of hot ashes, make sure they’re left to cool and don’t empty them into a plastic bin.

For more tips on fire safety, why not check out the Fire and Emergency New Zealand website? There’s plenty of information on smoke alarms, lithium batteries and coming up with an escape plan. Or contact your local fire brigade for advice.