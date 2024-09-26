Stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit will be in place during the night works.

Stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit will be in place during the night works.

NZTA and roading contractors are asking motorists for patience, as drainage improvements and maintenance work are planned for SH2, north of Dannevirke in October, while night-time asphalt resurfacing works are also planned for SH2 near the Mangatera Stream Bridge.

Road renewal work is planned for a stretch of State Highway 2 (SH2) at Matamau while crews carry out maintenance and drainage improvements. The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 1, on SH2 just north of Factory Rd, and finish on October 30 (weather permitting).

As crews work on either side of the road between 6am and 6pm each day, this stretch of road will be reduced to one lane, with stop/go traffic management in place. Outside of these work hours, a 30km/h temporary speed limit will be in place.

This is expected to add delays of up to 10 minutes to journeys along this route.

Crews will be back in approximately 12 months to add the second coat of seal, which further waterproofs and strengthens the road over the long term.