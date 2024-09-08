Kim Dailey likes the supportive environment when she attends classes for adult learners at Tararua Reap in Dannevirke. The work done by the students and tutors was showcased at the Festival of Adult Learning exhibition last week. Photos / Leanne Warr
When Kim Dailey is asked “what’s your why?” in adult learning, her answer is simply that she likes doing crafts, and learning more in what she sees is a “good atmosphere”.
Kim is just one of many adult learners who attend courses at Tararua Reap. Their achievements were celebrated last week with the Festival of Adult Learning exhibition at the Dannevirke office.
Through the festival, the tutors were showcased, along with a video of the learners answering the question: “What’s your why?”
Reap admin co-ordinator Shelly Richardson says it explores why people learn as an adult learner, what brings them out to keep learning and what they get from learning as an adult.
“Often our learners are called ‘second-chance learners’,” Shelly says, adding school might not have been a good fit for them.
She says it helps increase people’s confidence, as well as expand their knowledge.
“It’s giving them the opportunity to try new things.”
There are several different courses offered and some of those showcased at the festival included Cooking on a Budget, Crafts for Wellbeing, Ōamaru Stone Carving and Whatu Kākahu – a course that allows learners to create their own kākahu using traditional techniques.
The tutors and staff at Reap not only talk the talk but they also “walk the walk”, Alice says with many taking courses such as te reo, or even sign language.
But those who are learning from the courses have something to contribute in return.
Alice says one of the foundations of Adult Community Education (ACE) Aotearoa, is Ako, or learning from the learners.
“It’s give and take,” she says.
“What we hear from chatting to the tutors is they learn so much from their students as well.”
Tararua Reap also recognised their tutors recently with awards.
Shelly talked to the tutors about their commitment and dedication and how much of a difference they made in people’s lives.