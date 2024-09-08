“It’s amazing that we’re able to take those people and put them into this learning environment and support them so that they have a positive experience with adult learning.

“Learning doesn’t stop when you finish school.”

Reap marketing manager Alice Franklin agrees, saying she knew of one older learner who said: “If I stop learning, I stop being” and does it to keep her brain active.

She says it helps increase people’s confidence, as well as expand their knowledge.

“It’s giving them the opportunity to try new things.”

There are several different courses offered and some of those showcased at the festival included Cooking on a Budget, Crafts for Wellbeing, Ōamaru Stone Carving and Whatu Kākahu – a course that allows learners to create their own kākahu using traditional techniques.

The tutors and staff at Reap not only talk the talk but they also “walk the walk”, Alice says with many taking courses such as te reo, or even sign language.

But those who are learning from the courses have something to contribute in return.

Alice says one of the foundations of Adult Community Education (ACE) Aotearoa, is Ako, or learning from the learners.

“It’s give and take,” she says.

“What we hear from chatting to the tutors is they learn so much from their students as well.”

Tararua Reap also recognised their tutors recently with awards.

Shelly talked to the tutors about their commitment and dedication and how much of a difference they made in people’s lives.

“We couldn’t deliver the programmes that we do without you. And in many ways, you are the face of Reap, out there doing the mahi for us.”