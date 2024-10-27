Liz says the social isolation among some of the elderly residents in the Tararua District became more prevalent during the height of the Covid pandemic.

She says a lot of that was around fear of being exposed to the virus.

“They didn’t want to go out of their homes.”

The service is currently looking for more volunteers to be matched with their clients and provide that valuable social connection.

“What we have found is that we know there are elderly out there and we just need to get the word out that we can connect them with someone who is willing to come and have a chat with them,” Liz says.

Companion Calling volunteer Eliza Morica with Trish Smoad at an event held in Woodville by Tararua Community Services. The events are designed to connect clients and volunteers with each other.

Volunteers are asked to do at least an hour a week, or more if people have more time, she says.

They also need to have a heart for the elderly.

While the majority of the volunteer’s role is to chat to the client by phone or drop in on them to check in, there are also regular events, such as craft workshops, or others to suit client interests which provide them with an opportunity to mix with other clients and volunteers.

Liz says those events are held regularly and has found the clients love it as they’re often trying something new.

The service is not funded by the Government but does get funding through Anglican Care Waiapu.

“It’s great that the Anglican Church has recognised how important it is,” Liz says.

Tararua Community Services also provides help in other areas and is connected with different services within the district so they can help their clients navigate their way through any difficulties they might have.

Those interested in volunteering for the Companion Calling service can contact Liz by email liz.murch@acw.org.nz or by phoning either the Dannevirke office on 06 374 5029 or Pahīatua office on 06 376 7608.











