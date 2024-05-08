Tararua District news in brief: Pahiatua community car changes agent

Glynis De Castro driving Pahiatua's Community Car

Pahiatua community vehicle – change of agent

Those wanting to use the community car now need to book through Heartlands.

Pahiatua Community Vehicle Trust chair Glynis De Castro assures the service has not changed.

“Bookings will still be able to be made to go to Palmerston North, Dannevirke, Woodville or Masterton.”

Bookings can be made at Heartlands on 11 Manahao Rd or by phone 06 376 7541.

The car is available 10am to 1pm weekdays or by appointment.

Grant finder

Tararua District Council has teamed up with GrantGuru to help community groups and businesses find grants more easily.

The Tararua Grant Finder is available from this month and will hand-pick grants and funding opportunities specific to local businesses and community groups.

Organisations and individuals can use the search engine to find any available grants and filter them by industry and type of project.

The Tararua Grant Finder is free to use.

Those who have signed up to the council’s community development mailing list will receive an email alert when GrantGuru has launched.

Training sessions will be held across the district for those who need help to use it for the first time.