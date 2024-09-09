Tararua District jobs taskforce meeting targets

She said the contract had been extended for 12 months.

“They will be looking at the numbers closely, leveraging on the relationships that are here locally and looking after our local people, so it was really good to hear from her on that respect and know they see the generational change that this is making within communities.”

In the report to council, it was noted there were several training programmes and events planned including a commitment to be present at the New Zealand Rural Games in March next year.

Councillor Naioma Chase asked what Vince expected to get out of the presence at the Games.

Vince said they were still trying to work out what it would entail and whether local schools were planning to attend.

“We’ll be there in some capacity.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to talk to young people who are keen on getting into farming or rural employment and catch those ones that are from the Tararua District, or from other districts.”

Councillor Peter Johns asked about the Outward Bound experiences in the report, noting there were five bookings totalling around $23,000.

“Is that money covered or is that to be found?”

Vince explained they were scholarships that Outward Bound supplied to different districts.

He said usually there was a remaining fee of $500 which would need to be made up by the family or the young person.

“Case by case basis, we’d like to cover that depending on the person and the situation.

“The challenge is finding those youth to attend.”

Outward Bound had two spots saved for young people from the Tararua District for each of the bookings.

However, there were certain criteria they had to follow, such as no vaping or smoking during the time as well as no social media.

Vince said it was a matter of finding youth who were ready for the experience and was surprised at how many turned it down.

“The feedback I’ve had is that everyone that we’ve sent down just raves about it and it has been a turning point for a couple of them.”

Councillor Mike Long suggested getting some of those who went the previous two years to try to talk to those being considered for the programme.

Collis said some of the feedback had been “phenomenal’ around leadership as well as “life-changing” and suggested councillors who see a suitable young person to pass on a name.

“It’s always good to have a few names on the list.”

She said there might be instances where a young person didn’t have the necessary gear, but the team would do whatever they could to assist with that.

Leanne Warr has been editor of the Bush Telegraph since May 2023 and a journalist since 1996. She re-joined NZME in June 2021.