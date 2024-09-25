Representatives of primary schools co-winners Pahiatua and Huia Range receive the trophy from Mayor Tracey Collis, Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti Webber and judge Duane Edwards.
The Tāmaki-Nui-Ā-Rua School’s Kapa Haka Festival was held last week, during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, and hailed as a great success.
The performances impressed the judges and spectators, with numerous parents admitting to being brought to tears.
Tamai Nicholson from Te Wānanga o Tamaki nui a rua has been running the kapa haka festival in Tararua since 2007, and says “I knew growth was needed and I had the passion and the drive to get kapa haka up and running.”
There was a pause during the Covid years but in 2023 the festival was brought back to the community, with Tararua Reap being brought on to help with the organisational side.
This year’s kapa haka festival included 11 schools, a Kohanga Reo and an Early Childhood Centre. Most of the schools participated in last year’s festival, and it was great to see Pongaroa and Pahiatua join in this year.
The event is a successful collaboration with Tamai Nicholson, Tararua Reap, iwi, schools, businesses, and volunteer groups, all coming together to celebrate and support kapa haka in the region.
Beau Moses, the MC for the day did the job of keeping the day flowing with lots of encouragement for the performers. His warm sense of humour and easy-going manner ensured everyone had a great day.
Tutors from Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua have been supporting many of the schools throughout the year with their kapa haka performances. Alongside teachers, the tutors have played a large part in making this year’s festival a success as the quality of performances from all schools was exceptional.
The kapa haka Festival relies on grants and sponsorship to make this possible each year. Caroline Gyde, Education Manager at Tararua Reap, says “A huge thank you to all the local businesses and organisations that sponsored or supported us in a range of ways”.
Tararua Reap looks after the administration tasks for the festival, but says “The day is all about the children”.
Reap general manager Elaine Reilly, says: “Seeing the pride and passion these tamariki bring to the stage is exactly why Tararua Reap gets behind this festival. As an educational facilitator, we celebrate the importance of kapa haka and how it teaches our tamariki and community to appreciate, value and understand Māori culture performing arts”.
The School’s kapa haka festival was followed by an evening event. This part of the festival was to realise Tamai’s vision of celebrating te reo Māori with more rangatahi and adult participation in kapa haka.
Primary Schools results:
Haka: Ruahine School 1, South School, Huia Range and St Joseph’s 2, Pahiatua School 3.
Waiata ā Ringa: South School 1, Huia Range, St Joseph’s and Pahiatua School 2, Ruahine School 3.
Kākahu: Hua Range 1, Ruahine School 2, South School 3.
Te Reo Māori: South School and Norsewood School 1, Pahiatua School 2, Ruahine School 3.