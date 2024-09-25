This year’s kapa haka festival included 11 schools, a Kohanga Reo and an Early Childhood Centre. Most of the schools participated in last year’s festival, and it was great to see Pongaroa and Pahiatua join in this year.

Tararua College, winners of all the Secondary School competitions, display their trophies.

The event is a successful collaboration with Tamai Nicholson, Tararua Reap, iwi, schools, businesses, and volunteer groups, all coming together to celebrate and support kapa haka in the region.

Beau Moses, the MC for the day did the job of keeping the day flowing with lots of encouragement for the performers. His warm sense of humour and easy-going manner ensured everyone had a great day.

Pahiatua Primary School in action.

Tutors from Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua have been supporting many of the schools throughout the year with their kapa haka performances. Alongside teachers, the tutors have played a large part in making this year’s festival a success as the quality of performances from all schools was exceptional.

Huia Range School in action.

The kapa haka Festival relies on grants and sponsorship to make this possible each year. Caroline Gyde, Education Manager at Tararua Reap, says “A huge thank you to all the local businesses and organisations that sponsored or supported us in a range of ways”.

Norsewood School winning a Community Appreciation award.

Tararua Reap looks after the administration tasks for the festival, but says “The day is all about the children”.

Reap general manager Elaine Reilly, says: “Seeing the pride and passion these tamariki bring to the stage is exactly why Tararua Reap gets behind this festival. As an educational facilitator, we celebrate the importance of kapa haka and how it teaches our tamariki and community to appreciate, value and understand Māori culture performing arts”.

Pongaroa School winning the Mayor’s Appreciation award.

The School’s kapa haka festival was followed by an evening event. This part of the festival was to realise Tamai’s vision of celebrating te reo Māori with more rangatahi and adult participation in kapa haka.

Dannevirke High School winning a Community Appreciation Award.

Primary Schools results:

Haka: Ruahine School 1, South School, Huia Range and St Joseph’s 2, Pahiatua School 3.

Waiata ā Ringa: South School 1, Huia Range, St Joseph’s and Pahiatua School 2, Ruahine School 3.

Kākahu: Hua Range 1, Ruahine School 2, South School 3.

Te Reo Māori: South School and Norsewood School 1, Pahiatua School 2, Ruahine School 3.

Kaitātaki Kotiro: South School and Woodville School 1, Ruahine School and Norsewood School 2, Huia Range 3.

Poi: Pahiatua, St Josephs and South School 1, Ruahine School 2, Huia Range 3.

Kaitātaki Tama: Ruahine School 1, Pahiatua School and Huia Range 2, St Joseph’s 3.

Overall winner: Huia Range and Pahiatua School.

Starting them young – First Years Pre-School years 2-5.

Secondary Schools results:

Haka: Tararua College.

Waiata ā Ringa: Tararua College.

Kākahu: Tararua College.

Te Reo Māori: Tararua College.

Kaitātaki Kotiro: Tararua College.

Kaitātaki Tama: Tararua College.

Community Contribution Awards:

Mayor’s Manaakitanga Award: Pongaroa School.

Community Contribution to Kapa Haka - Primary: Norsewood and Districts School.

Community Contribution to Kapa Haka - Secondary: Dannevirke High School.











