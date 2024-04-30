Steve St Merat in the shuttle which has come in very handy. Photo / Leanne Warr

A gift of a Fiat Ducato van from St John is now benefiting the whole Dannevirke community.

When the van was made redundant by St John, Dannevirke Lions Club requested to have it re-donated back to the club, initially as a loan but now as a permanent gift.

The Lions Den bus now re-painted is providing benefits for the whole community.

Our club finds it hugely useful in the operation of its shop called the “Lions Den” which is open two days a week, for four hours each day, selling donated goods with all profits returned to the community.

The Den is all staffed by volunteer Lions and friends.

Last year it returned $110,000 to our community in the form of grants and donations.

Such groups as St John Cadets and Ambulance, schools, the Rescue Helicopter, Sports Cubs, Social Clubs, and Make a Wish Foundation all have benefited from our Trust.

Without the van to pick up donations and delivery of goods, particularly with the hoist to assist our members in the heavy lifting of items, we certainly would struggle.

Once the community became aware that we had the “old” St John shuttle, which had been originally donated by Gwen Fairbrother - a much-loved benefactor in our community, requests started coming from groups who struggle to transport members, particularly elderly and those with mobility issues.

The feedback we keep getting is “Well done St John” in returning the decommissioned vehicle back to our town.

We had one special privilege of transporting our oldest war veteran, 102, on what was to be his final dawn parade in 2023.

Having several St John Shuttle drivers in the club means we are able to transport wheelchairs safely.

Other groups we have helped with transport include the Seniors’ Christmas Party, Men’s Cancer Support, Elske Support Group, and we have been approached by the local high schools to transport disabled pupils to class outings.

It even helps Lions socially. We recently treated nine of our members to a 20/20 cricket match in Napier (we lost), however the social occasion was the winner.

We go from strength to strength, and having the van, in what’s becoming the community’s van, has lifted our profile in the town and the profile of St John Hato Hone as the van is continually being seen around town with the signage.











