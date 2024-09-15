Sport Tararua rural travel fund applications double in financial year

Mayor Tracey Collis asked who decided on the fund, whether it was the board of Sport Manawatū or a panel.

Carl Johnstone, general manager for partnerships – environments at Sport Manawatū, said it was decided by a panel.

“As you can appreciate, delivering such a small amount to such a broad spectrum of people, it’s a difficult decision and I can only see it getting more and more.”

He said it was one of the key priorities for the organisation and an area he would like to seriously focus on as far as advocating through third party funders.

“Something that we can work together as a partnership and lobby those groups to either increase that funding or provide some other aspects to it.”

Wilson-Munday also highlighted some of the events and activities Sport Tararua had been involved with in the Tararua District over the past 12 months.

Walk and Wheels Week was an initiative encouraging primary school students to embrace active modes of transport to and from school and within school.

Wilson-Munday said there were 19 classes throughout various schools participating with approximately 400 students walking, cycling or using rollerblades to get to school.

She said there was also a competition, won by St Joseph’s school in Dannevirke, with their prize being a session with OnBoard Skate.

The Tū Manawa fund over the 2023-24 financial year had applications asking for $75,155 which included projects such as Kī o Rahi sets delivered to each of 16 schools in the Tararua District to help promote and enhance taonga tākaro within the schools.

Play stencils were also given to Ballance School.

“These stencils are to allow students to create their own ways of play, to create their own ways of how they want to play out on their playground and take ownership of what their school looks like in terms of play, active, recreation and sport.”

The play trailer was used at various events including the Children’s Day in Pahīatua in March.

“It’s such a beautiful event seeing so many whānau and kids out there enjoying themselves playing with all the different aspects,” Wilson-Munday said.

Last year’s Tararua 7s was also highlighted.

There were 17 primary schools participating, with a total of 650 students participating in netball, rugby, football and hockey.

Wilson-Munday said there were a number of upcoming events and initiatives including the primary school Kī o Rahi touch competition in December, Tararua Sports Awards next year, holiday programmes and the secondary school sports awards happening in October.

“We are currently developing relationships with sports clubs to identify insights into the clubs’ needs and how we can better support those in the community.”



