Rangitāne Matariki celebrations begin with a hautapu ceremony

Bush Telegraph
3 mins to read
Former PM Jacinda Ardern at Whāngai i te Hautapu at Matariki celebrations in 2022. Photo / Erica Sinclair. Te Papa

Among other things Matariki is the season for early mornings and last week many of our whānau woke up at 5am on Monday to take part in the whāngai i te hautapu ceremony at Mākirikiri Marae. It’s the third year Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua has held the ceremony.

This ceremony is commonly known as the hautapu for short. It means to feed the stars of Matariki with a sacred offering. It includes the viewing of the stars, although the overcast weather on Monday meant they were not visible. There is also a time for remembrance, a time to think about our friends and whānau who have passed over the last year.

Then there is the feeding of the stars, some of the food that was offered at the ceremony this year included pārera (duck) and tuna (eel) represented by the stars Tupuārangi and Waitī (food from above the ground and food from rivers, streams and lakes respectively). Each whetū (star) has its own domain and role, with different food set aside for differents stars. We offer the hau (essence) of the kai to Matariki as a sign of gratitude for the fruits of the past year and hope for abundance in the coming year.

We were very fortunate to have our rangatahi led by members of the kapa haka rōpu Te Ringa Kaha leading the karakia and karanga, and including some of our students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamaki nui-ā Rua.

Kai is incredibly important in how we celebrate Matariki. We see that in the national theme of this years celebrations which was ‘Matariki Heri Kai,’ the feast of Matariki. This is a call to give more thought to our kai, where does it come from? What is the health of the environment our kai comes from? Is the kai we eat ethically sourced?

Around 60 people braved the early morning chill at the hautapu, including tamariki from the kura as well as the Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis, Councillors and Council staff. After the ceremonies finished everyone was invited to share breakfast. This is part of Matariki as well, sharing food and building relationships. It’s also a time to discuss and plan for the year ahead.

The hautapu was only one of our Matariki celebrations in Tamaki nui-ā-Rua. On Tuesday the popular whiuwhiu pātai or quiz night returned for another year, held at the Merrylees Hotel. That was followed on Wednesday with a time for our kaumātua at a luncheon at Mākirkiri marae ‘Matariki Haukai Kaumātua’. And on Friday there was a Pō Makete or Night Market in Rangitāne Square, High St, Dannevirke.

At Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre – Mount Bruce we celebrated one year since the opening of the new wharenui and education complex Te Whare Wānanga Taiao o Manukura with a charity auction dinner to raise money for the reserve and the grand opening of a Whare Toi, an arts and weaving studio on site.

Now that Te Mātahi o te Tau, the Māori New Year has come and gone it’s a time to slow down, reflect and then begin to plan for the year ahead.

Mānawatia a Matariki (to honour, acknowledge and welcome in Matariki).

