Pukaha ranger Tara Swan performs final health checks on Pōrana before he is released into the wild.

Pōrana the kiwi has been given a new home.

The now 18-month-old Kiwi, who was named Pōrana to reflect the special relationship between Poland and Pahīatua, has been a resident of the nocturnal house at Pūkaha/Mt Bruce for much of the past year and has now been released into the wild.

Pōrana is the Maori transliteration of Poland and the name was a gift from Rangitāne, blessed in a special ceremony in May last year.

The idea for naming Pōrana came about during the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Poland and New Zealand.

Pūkaha general manager Emily Court said then that Poland was particularly significant due to the historical link with the Polish children at the camp in Pahīatua.

It will be 80 years in November since the children were brought to live in Pahīatua and many of them went on to stay permanently in New Zealand.

A special two-day event is in the planning stages to mark the anniversary.

Pūkaha general manager Emily Court (left) received a gift of a ceramic kiwi from Poland's ambassador to New Zealand Grzegorz Kowal (right).

Polish ambassador to New Zealand Grzegorz Kowal, who was at Pūkaha last year for the ceremony to name the kiwi chick, was able to return to the wildlife centre to witness Pōrana being released into his new habitat.

“It’s a very special day,” he said.

The ambassador, who will be returning with his family to Poland once his four-year tenure ends, presented a gift to Pūkaha, a ceramic kiwi.

It was a big day for Pōrana, who will now get the chance to experience the forest, which is part of the 942ha wildlife reserve and perhaps meet other kiwis in the wild.

It’s been a bit of a long process in the year since the chick, the offspring of Mapuna, the last known white kiwi in captivity in New Zealand, was given his name, as he was placed in an enclosure once he was old enough to be able to learn to forage for himself.

Pōrana, the Maori translation of Poland, is the offspring of Mapuna, the last known white kiwi in captivity. Pōrana has now been released into the forest at Pūkaha/Mt Bruce Wildlife Centre.

Ranger Tara Swan gave the visitors a chance to look up close at Pōrana, who now weighs 1.4kg, while she performed final health checks.

Tara Swan places Pōrana in a burrow in the forest at Pūkaha where it was likely he would sleep until nightfall. Pōrana would be monitored by staff at the wildlife centre.

She said everyone was excited for Pōrana’s release in the bush near the loop track where he was placed in a burrow.





