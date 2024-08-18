“You go through the learning, tick off regattas, world cup, under-19 [etc] before you can be nominated.”
Rowing New Zealand are able to nominate two names of different genders they could put forward for World Rowing to then decide out of the 150 countries that participate in rowing, and the list was then pared down to just 20 for the jury in Paris.
Simon believes it all lined up, from umpiring in the World Championships in Serbia and Masters in South Africa last year to working as a boat driver during the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
That involved a variety of jobs, including driving for a water quality inspector.
“That might have helped me get the nod for Paris as well.”
His time spent at Paris was his one and only chance to be an umpire at the Olympics and he believes it’s the pinnacle of his career.
“It’s so cool,” he says. “The Olympics is as good as it gets.”
Getting to umpire the women’s eight final was also a huge honour.
Simon’s role as an international umpire has given him opportunities to “rub shoulders” with like-minded people involved in water sports, such as kayaker Dame Lisa Carrington.
But that’s not the only connection Simon has with kayaking, since his father’s half-brother was Geoff Walker, who, along with Ian Ferguson, was in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.