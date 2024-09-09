She also taught at Dannevirke South School and Dannevirke North School – a newspaper photograph was posted on a social media page showing her in 1957 with a form two class at Dannevirke North. It lists some well-known Dannevirke names.

Nancy notes from a history that Pat compiled that her grandfather, Thomas Mander Mills, owned and ran a coach delivery service from Dannevirke out to the Herbertville area.

Thomas died in 1945 at the age of 77 and is buried in Dannevirke’s Settlers Cemetery.

Pat moved to the Bay of Plenty and lived there for many years, returning to Dannevirke in the early 2000s where she became involved in the Dannevirke Museum, also known as the Gallery of History.

Following Nick Hill’s departure as president of the management committee, Pat took over.

“Pat was always very thorough and knowledgeable, so was a great asset to our museum,” Nancy says.

“She eventually coaxed me to take over the reins but she remained an active committee member and ‘teacher’ to us all for some years.”

Even after resigning from the committee, Pat was an active volunteer with an interest in making sure that all recorded information, family histories and artefacts were correct and looked after.

She also was part of the group that began the cemetery walks at the old Settlers Cemetery.

“She was very passionate about our local history and has only recently been unable to be a part of the Settlers cemetery walks,” Nancy says.

“Pat will be remembered for her service to our community, and especially by all of our volunteers and helpers at the Dannevirke Gallery of History, for her service, her knowledge and her determination to ‘keep up the good work’ right to the end of her life.”