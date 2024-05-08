Norway Day celebrations in Norsewood include a parade down the main street. Photo / NZME

Sigurd Magnusson thinks it’s “pretty neat” having a special day for Norwegians in Norsewood.

Like many others with Norwegian heritage, Sigurd will head to Norsewood on May 19 to be part of the Norway Day celebrations in the Tararua District village.

Called Constitution Day in Norway, it is a public holiday in the Scandinavian country, held on May 17 each year. However, in Norsewood, it is celebrated on the Sunday closest to that date.

Sigurd Magnusson will be coming to Norsewood to celebrate Norway Day on May 19.

While Sigurd and his family have no connection to the Hovding ship that brought settlers to the area more than 150 years ago, the day gives him and others a chance to connect with his Norwegian heritage.

Sigurd’s family emigrated from Europe following World War II.

“Post-war Europe was not an easy place to remain,” he says.

He has been able to document his Norwegian family tree through his maternal side all the way back to 1480 and he has several relatives in Oslo that his family keeps in regular touch with.

Sigurd has been a regular at Norway Day for a few years and has also visited the Viking Festival, which is usually held in February.

He says the first time he went to the festival, he wasn’t sure what to expect or what to do to participate.

“More recently, we have dressed up and have gotten more involved in it and that’s been a real delight.”

Sigurd Magnusson has been to the Viking Festival a couple of times and this year decided to participate. From left: Lupita Taylor (aged 15), Nicora Taylor (12), Imogen Magnusson (15), Phoebe Magnusson (12), Sigurd Magnusson. The girls used a combination of op-shopping and their own sewing skills to create all the costumes.

He and his family and some of his children’s friends have camped there for the weekend instead of just coming for a couple of hours.

For him, Norway Day has two meanings.

“One meaning relates to the establishment of Norway as its own country and how it can determine its own future and fate.

“I think in New Zealand we can understand the value of how different groups of people want to affect their own path forward and I think that’s a really important conversation.”

He says it also provides a “lovely opportunity” for Norwegians to come together and meet each other, as well as having a bit of Norwegian heritage experience on the other side of the planet.

Sigurd says there are a number of different components to both the Viking Festival and Norway Day.

He says the festival includes re-enactments of how people used to live, or how they used to eat and people can also look at horses or try out throwing an axe.

“So it’s a really diverse day or weekend.”

Phoebe and Imogen Magnusson wearing outfits typical of being worn on the 17 May Norwegian Constitution Day.

With Norway’s Constitution Day celebrations in Norsewood, there are stalls, food, displays by school children in costume and a parade.

“Often there’s someone from the community giving a little history lesson. There’s lots for different people.”

Sigurd says when he’s taken friends, each have different values, or different things they want to do.

“So we all kind of finish the day thinking what a good time we’ve had.”

Now he’s just hoping the weather will co-operate with a nice fine day.

“We live in New Zealand so it’s hard to know what the weather’s going to be at breakfast time. You get the same in Norway as well.

“We all have to be up for the unpredictability of the weather and smile regardless.

“There is this sort of Norwegian proverb - there’s no such thing as bad weather, only the wrong clothes. I think New Zealanders are pretty familiar with that concept.”