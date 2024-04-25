Norsewood communication woes close to resolution

The destruction of a cellphone tower contributed to the connectivity issues in Norsewood.

A resolution to Norsewood’s connectivity issues could be in sight.

In a recent meeting which included MP Mike Butterick, Connect Tararua chairman Tim Poulton outlined the issues.

Alongside him was Hamish Blyth, who said they pulled out maps and showed Butterick all the dots.

“We were very smart as a group. I went through and pulled out all the 2 and 3G signals – it looks very not happy.”

It was likely that in about three years, there would be no 3G (third generation) technology as it would be superseded by 4G and 5G, but with many properties still using the third generation, that could potentially spell disaster once it was phased out.

“Let’s not turn it off and go, oh, we’ve got a problem.”

Blyth said the meeting was very positive and the outcome looked promising with the hope that something would be in the works within the next 12 months.

The majority of Norsewood’s troubles have been around cellphone coverage which has created issues for local businesses, including cafes and NZ Natural Clothing where they have been unable to perform successful transactions, leaving them out of pocket.

It was believed that the destruction of a cell tower two years ago was part of the problem, leaving residents and businesses with little to no cellphone signal.

Connect Tararua made a presentation to Tararua District Council in February last year saying that Norsewood businesses were losing up to $15 million in revenue.

Known for its Scandinavian history, Norsewood also hosts events such as the Viking Festival and Norway Day, which help to attract thousands of visitors a year to the Tararua District township.

Connect Tararua has been working with council and communicating with the Rural Connectivity Group to try to come up with a workable solution, for not only Norsewood, but other rural parts of the district.

Blyth said they had done a full electronic survey of the area to point out some of the black spots so that those with the power to make the decisions know exactly where the problems are.

Connect Tararua was formed several years ago after a community working group in Kumeroa got together to find a solution for consistently poor connectivity.

It had since grown to encompass all of the Tararua District.

“When Connect Tararua started this journey, they were going to have one cell tower in Pongaroa. By the time they’d finished, they got 10 towers.”

Blyth said the job was far from finished and he was keenly aware of the need for reliable communication, particularly since Cyclone Gabrielle.

He said there were a number of “holes” that came up where there was a lack of back-up power to cell sites.

“We’re advocating very hard to make sure that that sort of thing doesn’t repeat itself.”

Blyth said the reason the Tararua District got more than its fair share of solutions was because of the work Connect Tararua did to make the job of the Rural Connectivity Group (RCG) easier.

“We do all the roadwork for them instead of sitting there and rabbiting on about [having] no coverage. We actually give them solutions.”

While it would never be perfect, a lot had been achieved because the group had given them data.

“That’s the power of Tararua [District],” Blyth said. “Everyone’s so happy to give information freely.

“Which means that because people are prepared to work together, we achieve a whole lot more.”

Blyth was also keen to help farmers having difficulties to find other solutions to their connectivity issues, such as Wi-Fi calling, which would help in processing transactions that required two-factor authentication.

He also believed there should be more education about smartphones to help those who were now having to upgrade their phones due to older phones becoming unusable.

With Starlink also being touted as the new solution, Blyth said there were still a few unknowns and while it would help, it might not solve every problem, due to various logistical issues.

