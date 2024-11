Who is the lady in this photograph? The portrait is in the safekeeping of the Dannevirke Gallery of History.

Who is the lady in this photograph? The portrait is in the safekeeping of the Dannevirke Gallery of History.

Who is the lady in this portrait?

Dannevirke Gallery of History would love to be able to identify the lady in the black and white portrait photo.

President Murray Holden says they haven’t been able to find any name of a photographer on the photo.

If anyone is able to tell the museum who she is and perhaps share a little of her story, they would be most grateful.

Email the museum at dannevirkegalleryofhistory@xtra.co.nz or phone: 06 3746300.