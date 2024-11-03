Blair and Jane Smith continue to challenge all Newhaven Stock under nil-drench three decades on from David Ruddenklau’s work.

“This is no time for ease or comfort, it is the time to dare and endure” – wise words from Winston Churchill – and relevant to the drench-resistance battle that our sheep sector faces today.

Otago sheep breeder David Ruddenklau’s decision 30 years ago to breed a sheep that required very little drenching (and eventually no drench) would be a game-changer for the New Zealand sheep sector.

The 1990s were a hard time in the farming sector, especially North Otago – an area that spent most of the decade in debilitating drought.

David’s original goal to decrease the amount and frequency of drenching wasn’t from a cost-saving point of view, but from a “robustness” ethos, frustrated at the industry mindset of blanket drenching every few weeks or months.

In the early 1990s, David ceased all drenching of ewes and then worked with AgResearch to identify genes within Newhaven stud lambs and hoggets that had the genetic resilience to “fight and still grow” under a high worm burden. The “feast or famine” grass growth curve of North Otago meant high worm burdens often overwhelmed sheep during warm, wet periods following a drought.