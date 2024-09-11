Staff and patrons dressed up appropriately for last year’s hilarious Hearing Support Tararua Bingo fundraiser.

There’ll be lots of sparkles and glitter at the annual Hearing Support Tararua fundraiser next week.

The bingo night is on Wednesday, September 18 at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club, starting at 6pm.

Hearing Support receives no government funding and depends upon evenings like this to keep functioning five mornings a week providing those who have hearing difficulties with services like hearing aid maintenance and repairs, batteries, other hearing devices and now special low-cost hearing aids for people with low to moderate hearing loss.

The night with the theme “All That Sparkles and Glitters” will be great fun, the $25 entry ticket includes prizes for the best dressed, and the bingo winners, other spot prizes and raffles thanks to generosity from local businesses.

Snacks and supper and of course four bingo cards per punter to be used over two rounds of calling and extra cards available for the really keen should make it fun for all.