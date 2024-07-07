He joined the Eketāhuna Community Board in 1998 and remained a member until he decided to step down before the last local body elections in 2022.
Much of his involvement in the community was around Civil Defence.
Former council democracy manager Richard Taylor spoke of Charlie’s contribution to emergency management.
He said he worked with Charlie who was then the chairman of the community board.
“In terms of the role he filled, it was more than that. He was what basically community is all about.
“It’s caring for the people, knowing who to contact, knowing where to go and knowing where to get things.”
Taylor said when Civil Defence plans had first been mooted, Charlie had told him they were going to have a Civil Defence plan for Eketāhuna .
He said they had got to a point where they had a document which would eventually become acknowledged nationally as a blueprint for emergency management.
“So … Eketāhuna was ahead of its time in terms of planning and caring for its community.”
Charlie said the local Civil Defence group had put out a booklet which provided guidelines on emergency response, such as knowing where the hazards are, and who to contact in town if there was a problem.
“You cannot do it on your own - it doesn’t work that way.”
Wairarapa MP, Mike Butterick, recorded a video message to Charlie.
“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the award given to you from none other than the Minister of Civil Defence - I’d hate to think of how many hours you’ve put in over the decades - on behalf of your community I would like to thank you for your many, many years of service.”
The former Minister of Emergency Management, Member of Parliament Kieran McAnulty, sent a heartfelt letter which was read out to Charlie.
“My sincere congratulations as you receive this Civil Defence commemorative coin in recognition of your vital contribution to the Tararua District and emergency management.”