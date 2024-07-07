Charlie received a civic honour in 2018 and Collis acknowledged that.

“Just know that the service you have given to the Tararua District and to Eketāhuna community is always acknowledged, right throughout the district.”

The commemorative coin from the Minister of Civil Defence given to Charlie Death of Eketāhuna, presented at the Tararua District Council meeting in June.

Charlie said it was all about helping the community.

He joined the Eketāhuna Community Board in 1998 and remained a member until he decided to step down before the last local body elections in 2022.

Much of his involvement in the community was around Civil Defence.

Former council democracy manager Richard Taylor spoke of Charlie’s contribution to emergency management.

He said he worked with Charlie who was then the chairman of the community board.

“In terms of the role he filled, it was more than that. He was what basically community is all about.

“It’s caring for the people, knowing who to contact, knowing where to go and knowing where to get things.”

Taylor said when Civil Defence plans had first been mooted, Charlie had told him they were going to have a Civil Defence plan for Eketāhuna .

He said they had got to a point where they had a document which would eventually become acknowledged nationally as a blueprint for emergency management.

“So … Eketāhuna was ahead of its time in terms of planning and caring for its community.”

Charlie said the local Civil Defence group had put out a booklet which provided guidelines on emergency response, such as knowing where the hazards are, and who to contact in town if there was a problem.

“Another one is where the nurses are around town if you need those. Generators – who’s got those?”

He said the team would have a meeting every year which included local emergency responders.

“You’ve got to think, if something serious happens, you have not got the police, because they’ll be at the incident; the fire brigade, they’ll be at the incident.

“You’re a group who have got to stand up.”

Charlie said other points to consider were where people could go in an emergency, such as a community centre, or if there were fatalities, where they would be placed.

“Have the right people involved who can look after that sort of thing.”

Charlie’s ability to network and put together a good team was put into practice in January 2014 when an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the district.

At the time, Charlie had been helping police in Woodville at a traffic stop.

“It was coming through on the radios that it was centred in Eketāhuna .

“We had people coming through that traffic stop afterwards going to check on the elderly.”

Charlie said he got back to Eketāhuna and “my team” already had the town hall open.

“That’s the procedures you put in place to make sure these sort of things happen. Luckily we were okay on that one.”

He said at the end of the day it’s a team effort.

“You cannot do it on your own - it doesn’t work that way.”

Wairarapa MP, Mike Butterick, recorded a video message to Charlie.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the award given to you from none other than the Minister of Civil Defence - I’d hate to think of how many hours you’ve put in over the decades - on behalf of your community I would like to thank you for your many, many years of service.”

The former Minister of Emergency Management, Member of Parliament Kieran McAnulty, sent a heartfelt letter which was read out to Charlie.

“My sincere congratulations as you receive this Civil Defence commemorative coin in recognition of your vital contribution to the Tararua District and emergency management.”

Collis also gave flowers to Charlie’s wife, Rena Tyler.

“I want to acknowledge Rena, I want to acknowledge your family that have at times not had Charlie home.”

