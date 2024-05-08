These items - wool blankets, cot quilts and Norwegian house slippers - came from Kristin of Hastings.

Avid knitters from all over the region have been sending in an array of items to Dannevirke for Operation Cover Up.

Initially started as a way to support orphans and families in need, the current focus of the cause is helping those in the Ukraine.

Sharlene Barnett and Margaret Brown decided to participate two years ago when co-ordinating the Elske Programme, with some of the programme’s participants contributing.

It caught on in popularity and this is the third contribution Dannevirke has made.

Sharlene’s lounge has started to fill up again as a variety of knitted goods made by Dannevirke locals and those further afield have arrived.

There are 10-15 locals in Dannevirke knitting for the cause. Some make peggy squares which Sharlene sews together and crochets the edges. Others are teddy experts, footwear specialists, jersey and hat makers.

These teddies came from Joy in Napier.

Some items have arrived from Hawke’s Bay - one of the more unique items was some Norwegian house slippers.

Norwegian house slippers are first knitted in wool, then put in a hot wash in a front load washing machine to shrink, they then become a firm knitted felt slipper.

There is also a continuing shortage of wool which is preferred as Ukraine’s winters are cold.

These teddies knitted in Ukraine colours by Kate Kellett of Havelock North arrived at Sharlene Barnett’s house.

Christine Littlejohn of the Dannevirke Red Cross presents Sharlene Barnett with a gift of $500 to buy wool for local knitters making items for Ukraine.

Christine Littlejohn on behalf of the Dannevirke Red Cross has made a donation of $500 to help buy wool so that local knitters can keep going to support the cause.

St Vincent de Paul has also had wool and other items like TV slippers, hats, scarves and knitwear dropped off to go to Operation Cover Up and are happy to pass them on. The container going to the Ukraine leaves in June so there is still time to contribute,

If you wish to participate contact Sharlene on 021 232 3919.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



