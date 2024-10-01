Debbie and Eli Frankcom, with Sandy Thorstensen, test the Dannevirke Toy Library's new miniature John Deere tractor and trailer. Photo / Supplied

With a full-year membership for $50 or a term membership for $15, the organisation has tried to keep the membership fee as affordable as possible to allow access to all families.

Toy library chairperson Christina Thorburn believes the low prices are one reason the toy library has lasted so long.

She also credits the dedication of the volunteers and the generosity of local businesses.

“It is such a fantastic resource for the community and has been looked after by generations of parents and caregivers who see that play is a key part of preschool learning, development, language and creative skills,” she said.

While no toys remain from the beginning, generations of families have.

In the past year, there has been a push to replace and upgrade some of the toys that have been in the library for more than 12 years.

Those toys replaced have not gone to waste, but went up for koha at local markets so children can keep getting enjoyment out of them for as long as they last.

Where they could, Thorburn said the organisation “wanted to replace the older toys with a new/wooden/NZ-made option to keep our library relevant and exciting for our tamariki”.

Last year, the toy library bought 81 new toys thanks tosuccessful grant applications, the generosity of local businesses and fundraising.

Ride-on and outdoor play toys are some of the most popular at Dannevirke Toy Library.

The more popular toys at the library are the larger outside toys and ride-on toys. The librarian said the most popular toy is the John Deere ride-on tractor and trailer, which has been hired out for 1,348 days since it was brought in 2017.

Other favourites include a collection of toy zoo animals, a step-2 junior slide, Cosy Coupe vehicles, a rocking horse and a shopping cart.

To celebrate the Dannevirke Toy Library turning 40, the non-profit is hosting an 80s themed 18+ bingo birthday bash.

Ron Wallace is set to host the evening, which will include three rounds of bingo and a few other classic birthday games. Supper will be included, and a bar will be running for those who want to enjoy a beverage.

The night will be full of spot prizes and raffles, with a live auction at the end to round off the evening. Some of the bigger prizes up for grabs will include loads of firewood, a guided hunting experience, a 15-minute scenic helicopter flight, a digger and operator for a day and much more.

Tickets to the bingo night cost $30 and can be purchased online through the toy library Facebook page or from the library during opening hours: Tuesday 2.30pm-5.30pm or Saturday 9.30am-11.30am.

While a non-profit organisation set up for children, the toy library has decided it is time for the parents to have some fun.

Chairperson Thorburn explained that the library’s fundraisers over the past few years have been family-oriented and revolved around the children but it wanted to do something different this time.

“We thought this was a great opportunity for parents to find a babysitter and come out for the night. We are also hoping to attract to the event the (now) grandparents that used to be members back in their day,” Thorburn said.

The birthday bash is also about raising money. Most of its grants money is used for operating costs to help keep the doors open.

Thorburn said, “It would be great to raise money to invest in more of the toys on our wish list and have money available to host more community events in the future.”

