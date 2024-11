Playing table tennis has a number of benefits, both physical and mental. Dannevirke's table tennis meets weekly, now at Dannevirke Sports Centre in Anderson St.

Two years ago, Alan Debreceny wanted to promote the sport he loved - table tennis.

So he decided to hold an event “to get people out of their homes, into some exercise and have fun”.

Elizabeth Debreceny says members are now coming from as far north as Norsewood and as far south as Pahīatua to join the locals in increasing numbers to play adult table tennis.

“Some are just beginners,” she says. “But others are pretty good.”

It might have been a bit of a gamble two years ago.