The entire school ready for the Dannevirke South School Anzac service.

Dannevirke South School students, parents and other guests broke from tradition with their Anzac service in the school hall.

The service was entirely student-led apart from the guest speaker Major Richard Short who, after a warm official welcome, squatted on the floor and invited students to suggest who might be involved in going away as a defence group to serve.

Guest speaker Major Richard Short talks about who goes to war.

Major Richard Short soon has volunteers dressed up as he waves a spanner which went to war with his dad.

He received a number of ideas and as they came forth he arranged a volunteer to wear a uniform appropriate to the role – soldiers, a nurse, a doctor, a chef, a mechanic, an officer etc.

With a dozen children grouped around him Major Short then explained their roles to the rest of the school.

It was then the traditional form of Anzac resumed with a beautiful rendition by Kahli-Rae Kopua-Samuels and Veniana Nukumakaya of the reflection Fallen Youth.

This was followed by a poem Sea of Red by four students from Room 10 and In Flanders Fields, read by Sebastian Berg.

Tahan Pedersen and Teariki Ruatahi present a wreath.

Following the presentation of wreaths by students representing the House Groups the school sang the NZ Soldiers Song, The Ode was performed, the Last Post rang out by Steve Wallace, the flag was lowered and after a minute’s silence the Rouse heralded the raising of the flag and the school concluded with the national anthem.

It was an interactive experience which had the entire audience engrossed.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



