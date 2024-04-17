Bids failed for this Yardman mower once $2000 was reached.

The PGG Wrightson Small Holders Auction was a huge success, matching pre-Covid times, according to organisers.

Buyers turned out in droves to view the potential bargains, stretched out in eight lines of at least 20 chattels each in the oval.

A further group of more than 100 crowded the shearing quarters to bid on 113 cages of birds while a few others stayed long enough to buy five pens of sheep.

Trevor Moore had some help selling this Peking bantam pair for $20.

This Igloo dog kennel sold for $50.

The auction turned over total sales of close to $21,000 with the gold coin donation at the gate managed by Bing Kendall bringing in $688. The latter will get paid directly to the Grass Roots Rescue Helicopter Trust.

These seven Hy-Line laying chooks made $210.

Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick chats to Lion Jan van Vliet.

Out in the oval, hard-working auctioneers worked through the 500 lots which varied from rolls of used netting, which were given away for $2, to a tractor which sold for $2400, dog kennels earning $50, a motor mower $14, a posthole digger $150, a saddle $16, water tanks going for $30, a bay window for $38 and Yukkas for $5.

Brian Beale and Terry Hynes were delighted with the biggest range of poultry ever – the cages providing choice for the many who waited patiently for what they really wanted.

This fancy chook cage sold for $200.

The poultry ranged from cute Peking bantams which went for $27, to Araucana Peking Cross hens which sold for $35. A line of seven Hy-Line hens collectively went for $210... helped by one of them laying in the cage.

Silver and Gold laced Wyandottes, Light Sussex and Rhode Island Reds and many other breeds all sold well with prices of $40 to $50 per bird. Pens of commercial laying pullets made $30 a head.

At the end of the sale Terry Hynes’ team of auctioneers also sold boxes of Ring-Necked Doves and Zebra Finches.

There were five lots of sheep that all sold well with an average price of $68.

Organisers want to say a big thank you to all of those helpers that made the sale a success, particularly the Cactus team which did a great job assisting with relaying sale sheets from the auctioneers to the office to keep the wheels turning.

A special thanks to sponsors PGG Wrightson for their funding and supply of auctioneers.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



