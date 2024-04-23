Villa resident Murray Calman supervised the event and demonstrated how to bowl. Tararua Community Services manager Margaret Brown is in the background.�

By Dave Murdoch

Residents at Eileen Mary Retirement Village got a visit of a fleet of vehicles with 20 visitors ready to engage in combat, at indoor bowls.

The battle took place on a specially raised indoor bowls green which makes it so much easier to use for residents a bit unstable on their feet.

The visitors came under the auspices of Tararua Community Services (TCS), which rounded up some of its elderly clients from Dannevirke, Woodville and even Pahīatua to come and play. Some of them were volunteers and some of those volunteers were “companions” of clients responsible for looking after them.

Eileen Mary resident Georgie proved very accurate with her bowling.�

TCS, which is part of Anglican Care Waiapu, funds manager Margaret Brown to provide opportunities for the more frail local members of the community to gain experiences like the visit to Eileen Mary.

Margaret will retire from her role on Wednesday but there will be a replacement to carry on the work she has been doing for nearly a year.

Residents and visitors wait to have their turn at bowls.�

In the end, the visitors won the match played over three rounds supervised by Eileen Mary Villa resident Murray Calman, who assists in many of the daily events - but everyone was a winner through the companionship and fun that grew from an afternoon together.

