Dannevirke primary netball begins new season

These two A grade sides (Red and Green/Black) showed the benefit of a season in B grade and some tournament experience.

Dannevirke Primary Netball struck the perfect weather to start its season.

In warm, sunny and dry weather close to 160 netballers with their new coaches, and in half the cases new uniforms, showed the netball skills gained last season had not diminished over the summer.

A huge crowd flocked to the courts on May 4 to see how their family members would shape up for the first games. There were in many cases at least two if not three generations with both mum and dad in attendance.

Both St Josephs and Ruahine showed sometimes lack of height can be met with skill and timing.

The youngest Year 1-2 players started early in the stadium in a 4-on-4 arrangement, these beginners being shown the basic skills and teamwork which could eventually result in Silver Fern selection.

Outside on the courts, last season’s 4-on-4s had become 5-on-5s, the Year 3-4 students playing real games of netball and continuing tuition. They really enjoyed being “in the big time”.

St Josephs and Ruahine B Grade netball sides played each other in their first round of the season with pace and skill.

It was the turn of the 5-on-5s from last year to become the Year 5-6 B-graders on Saturday and they showed the skills and speed they had learnt from their first two years. This year it is a seven-aside competition and the six teams represent the local schools with one being a combined country team.

Red and Green/Black were separated by one point at fulltime.

The six senior teams in A grade do not represent their schools as the netball committee selects players from different schools to play together. The aim is to make each team as equal as possible.

Seniors are in teams created to be even in ability also to encourage the growth of skills and teamwork. It is hoped they will progress better into representative teams.

The A grade teams are currently known by the colours of their uniforms – proper names they will decide for themselves.

This year the seniors have been very lucky to gain sponsorship from Woolworths and Mother Earth and Wai Splash is donating Player of the Week prizes.

Already trials are about to begin to select Under-14 and Under-16 teams to play local and regional tournaments.

There is only a tiny committee of three running the competition and it is looking for volunteers to help coach and administer the game.

Help is especially needed with the 4-on-4s and 5-on-5s but anyone who wants to help should ring chairwoman Philomena Beale on 027 522 6672 or committee member Vanessa Dorreen on 021 261 1117.





