One of the many photos of the Aurora Australis was captured by Ann Berry in Dannevirke using her mobile phone to take a time-lapse of the night sky event.

Experienced photographer Ann Berry, alerted to the Aurora Australis playing out above Dannevirke by social media on May 11, rushed out with her phone to capture pictures of the rare phenomena.

Over an hour, the sky changed colour several times, the predominant hue being purple with greens and greys. She said it did not look anything to the naked eye, but through the lens of her camera, pressing ‘photo’ and letting the camera do the rest through time-lapse, the whole kaleidoscope of colours played out.

Each minute, a new shot produced a subtly different image, eventually fading about an hour later.

Berry is no stranger to photography, starting early when her husband Carn bought a Box Brownie and graduating to Canons to help with her painting and commissions, which began with taking class and individual photos at Pongaroa School. Once she went digital, it became easier.

These photos were shot in sequence by Ann Berry from her home in Seddon Street Dannevirke overlooking Empire Street between 6.44pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, May 11.

This progressed to other sports teams, other schools and even weddings once her reputation spread.

Moving to town eight years ago, Ann found her house site looking westward from the top of Seddon Street a delight, capturing landscapes as trees change with the seasons and events like Guy Fawkes night.

Now, she uses her mobile phone, which she said is very versatile and easy to use, to store and share images.





