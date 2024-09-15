Kerry Duncan enlisted in the New Zealand Army on June 23, 1955, at the age of 19.

He was part of the 17th intake of compulsory military training, which was introduced into New Zealand in April 1909 as part of the Defence Act.

“All males from the age of 12 had to complete different levels of military training,” Richard explained to those gathered for the ceremony.

Compulsory military service continued until the Act was repealed in 1972.

In the citation, Richard stated that Trooper Duncan had served with the Royal New Zealand Armoured Corps, conducting corps training at Waiouru and after graduation was posted to an armoured regiment as a driver of an armed fighting vehicle.

He was released from service on October 31, 1957.

Pauline Teahan (nee McKenzie) is presented with her medal by Major Richard Short.

Sister Pauline McKenzie (now Teahan), was a member of the Royal New Zealand Nursing Corps.

Richard stated from the citation that Sister McKenzie enlisted into the New Zealand Army on May 11, 1964 at the age of 23, conducting her training at Napier Hospital.

She began her military career at Waiouru before being posted to the nursing officers induction course.

“Her service was only for a period of two years due to sickness and Sister McKenzie was discharged from the New Zealand Army on the 11th of May in 1966.”

Richard reminded those present that both veterans had decided to take on the challenge willingly or otherwise immediately post World War II.

“A time where it was eminently clear what the risks were of being a service member at that point in time.

“It is a job like no other and there should be no underestimation for service within our country.”

Richard explained that the New Zealand Defence Force Service medal was instituted in April 2011 to recognise a tested military service since September 1945.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis was also present at the ceremony and wanted to acknowledge both veterans “in the way that service, that commitment to our country, to our freedom and to our people, within the sacrifice that you are prepared to make on our behalf, we owe everything that we have today”.

“Much of the respect that we have as a nation, for the respect that we have when we travel overseas, much of that goes to the service that our defence forces made for those people. We are held in a reverence like no other country, and that’s because of the actions, the camaraderie and the way that New Zealanders held themselves.”

Richard notes that people very rarely say “Thank you for your service”.

“Often they’re American when they do.

“I remind you that when people serve, they take on the risk that they may die in the order of the duty that they do.”



