Dannevirke Market has variety of sources and opportunities

Greer Feck sells her last candles and other products for Canteen.�

Greer Feck sells her last candles and other products for Canteen.�

Greer Feck has been fighting cancer since infancy.

While attending Freyberg High School several years ago, she developed a company Crystal Candle Co as a Young Enterprise project to support Canteen – an organisation which supports teenagers with cancer.

The teen wanted to give something back, and has been selling her products at the Dannevirke Market.

Since she started she thinks she has raised $500 towards the cause, with just a few left as she is leaving with her family for the South Island to live.

While the cold southerly made temperatures uncomfortable at the Market a visit was definitely worthwhile as stallholders had a wide variety of products to sell and causes to support.

Many had come some distance to expose their wares to a new clientele.

Rachel travels New Zealand selling Nepalese clothing to help the creators feed street dogs.�

One of them was Rachel who parked up in a house bus outside in the townhall carpark to sell clothing under the brand Isoley NZ. This is sourced from Nepal where the makers are trying to support street dogs in the capital Kathmandu.

Natasha Rodriguez was selling macarons to support her son Gabriel travel to Los Angeles.

Another raising money for a cause was Natasha Rodriguez selling macarons to help her son Gabriel to travel to Los Angeles to participate in the World Championship of Performing Arts.

At just 14, Gabriel is a very proficient saxophonist and has been busking to raise money for his trip while his mum has been making and selling the macarons to help. Gabriel is almost there and leaves for LA at the end of June.

Peter Gleeson sells computer generated pictures online.�

Peter Gleeson, another visitor this time from Napier, travelled the distance to Dannevirke to raise awareness of his digital art created at home on his computer and inspired by his travels around New Zealand and internationally. He brought a large array of spectacular pictures for sale and publicity.

Donna McLean came from Levin to sell her homemade knitted items.�

Dana Wishnowski cannot stop creating her beautiful sparklies and growing plants.�

Trade at the Dannevirke Market was steady from 10am until 1pm. Come along next month to meet another collection of creative people only to keen to share their wares and their life stories.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



