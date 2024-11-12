Lars Hardy reckons he was a bit surprised to find he’d won the blue ribbon for second place in a young auctioneers competition.
Lars, at 23, was competing against eight others in the Heartland Young Auctioneers Competition, part of the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch earlier this month.
Open to anyone under the age of 30, each contestant is asked to demonstrate their ability; first in an interview day, testing their communication skills and knowledge of the terms and conditions relating to livestock auctioneering, and then the following day in the live auctioneering segment, where each contestant is required to sell three pens of prime cattle.
Lars and his competitors, three from the North Island and six from Canterbury, went head-to-head, gavel to gavel, testing their skills among some of the nation’s most accomplished young rural professionals.
Lars, a sheep and beef rep for Dannevirke PGG Wrightson Livestock, entered last year and decided he would come back to endure another round.