It was 1948 when the early childhood centre employed its first teacher.

In its first year, the kindergarten was in Burns St but moved to its permanent site in High Street in 1949.

Much has changed in early childhood education in 75 years.

Dannevirke Kindergarten Association general manager Antoinette Perry said regulations had changed “immensely” over that time.

In the almost 30 years she has been with the association, she has seen kindergartens go from what used to be called sessional kindergartens, where the older children would come in the morning and the younger ones in the afternoon, to having a full day with the same 40 children.

“There’s been huge changes in early childhood,” she said, adding that they were always trying to keep up with the trends.

In 2007, the then-Government brought in an initiative which subsidised 20 hours.

Hilary talks to children and parents.

Parents are also encouraged to apply for support from the Ministry of Social Development for their child.

Perry said the kindergarten used Te Whariki, the early childhood education curriculum which was upheld at both Central and Appleton kindergartens, both under the umbrella of the Dannevirke Kindergarten Association.

It was a curriculum based on the idea of learning through play and follows the children’s interests.

Head teacher Hilary Hirst said the teachers worked in partnership with whanau in everything they do, recognising children have their own interests, and strengths and bring their own knowledge to kindergarten.

It also recognised the wide range of children who attended the kindergarten, including their abilities, she said.

“Our relationships with their families are so important because they share with us what’s so special about their children.

“That’s the crux of everything.”

Last year Dannevirke Central Kindergarten joined the Enviroschools programme, which looks at sustainable practices and teaches children about looking after the environment.

Hirst said the kindergarten has worm farms and a community garden, as well as a sharing shelf for kai which included produce brought in from family gardens, another way that whanau could contribute to the kindergarten.