Peter Noble-Campbell of the Dannevirke Men’s Cancer Support Group introduces audiologist Ellen Ma of Resonate Health.

People experiencing hearing loss are up to five times more likely to go on to suffer dementia depending on its severity, according to an audiologist.

Ellen Ma talked to the Dannevirke Men’s Cancer Group on Healthy Ears and Healthy Ageing, explaining the way the ear worked and how it can malfunction, leading to the main impacts on the brain, balance, sleeping and tinnitus.

She explained that as hearing deteriorates the sound signals to the brain become weaker, causing hearing to lessen and the brain to work harder to fill the gaps.

She said this distracts the brain, leading to feelings of helplessness and eventually despair, causing victims to give up. The fewer signals received cause the brain to atrophy and decreasing communication leads to isolation.