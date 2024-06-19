Wayne Hansen and Suresh Patel stand next to Peter Patel holding the new Shires 20-Year Dannevirke Social Darts Membership Shield.

Dannevirke Social Darts has created a shield to recognise some of its long-serving members.

Formed in 1972, there are more than a few players who have clocked up extraordinary mileage on the dartboard.

The longest surviving player is Colin Hansen who has been a member since the club opened 52 years ago and many others are into 40 years such as Louis Peeti, Colin Brieske and the Patel brothers, Suresh and Peter.

The latter brothers and club captain Wayne Hansen decided it was worth some recognition and negotiated with Gary Augustine to fashion a shield from Horoeka Rimu with the polishing done by Adam Jones and engraving from Roly McLean of Engraver Lab.

A close-up shows there are 44 long-term members on the shield with more to come.�

Wayne, Suresh and Peter believe Dannevirke is much the better socially and economically for the social darts each week, giving a contact for people to meet, providing business for the venues in winter when life is quiet, improving the skills and providing a chance to have a laugh.

The shield will probably reside in the Dannevirke Services and Citizen’s Club as the biggest venue but that is for the future to determine. Let Wayne or Suresh know if your name needs to be added as one who has attended 20 years regularly.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



