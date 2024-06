Wayne Hansen and Suresh Patel stand next to Peter Patel holding the new Shires 20-Year Dannevirke Social Darts Membership Shield.

Dannevirke Social Darts has created a shield to recognise some of its long-serving members.

Formed in 1972, there are more than a few players who have clocked up extraordinary mileage on the dartboard.

The longest surviving player is Colin Hansen who has been a member since the club opened 52 years ago and many others are into 40 years such as Louis Peeti, Colin Brieske and the Patel brothers, Suresh and Peter.

The latter brothers and club captain Wayne Hansen decided it was worth some recognition and negotiated with Gary Augustine to fashion a shield from Horoeka Rimu with the polishing done by Adam Jones and engraving from Roly McLean of Engraver Lab.