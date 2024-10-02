The Royal NZ Air Force Jazz Orchestra opened its evening at the Hub in Dannevirke with traditional fan favourite A String of Pearls by Jerry Grey.
REVIEW
A Dannevirke audience of over 100 was rewarded for giving up live Bledisloe Cup action in Wellington when it was entertained by the Royal New Zealand Air Force Jazz Orchestra in the Hub last Saturday evening.
The event was organised by David Selfe of the Old Dairy Factory in Norsewood who arranged sponsorship from Creative NZ, and the Tararua District Council to make this a free concert and two other concerts at Waipawa, and Hastings in a short tour.
What a privilege it was to enjoy this amazing group of 17 musicians who were on their first tour out of Wellington since 2017. They are a very well-kept secret!
The jazz orchestra is a section of the NZ Air Force Band comprising 65 members based in Wellington and trains in a converted warehouse which has become a real home for city musicians.
All members of the jazz orchestra have day jobs and come together to practise and perform under the baton of Alistair Isdale but each has an Air Force rank in what used to be called Territorials. Every one of the jazz orchestra’s members has a degree in jazz or classical fields.
Featuring four trumpets, six saxophones (bass, baritone and tenor), three trombones, a double bass, piano and supported by two drum kits the orchestra gave a really “big-band” sound which filled the Hub with incredible music.
The programme featured jazz from North, Central and South America drawing from old-time favourites like String of Pearls by Jerry Grey, Summertime by Gershwin, Peanut Brittle Brigade from the Nutcracker Suite arranged by Duke Ellington, and Moonlight Serenade by Glen Miller.
There were other items with a real Cuban sound, several others created by the musicians themselves and all featuring contributions from soloists in classic jazz style applauded as they finished their part.
The brass had the backing of amazing musicians on double bass, piano, drum kit and percussion which added an extra dimension to the evening making it a ‘wonderful’ two-hour experience in the true sense of the word.