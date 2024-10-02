The jazz orchestra is a section of the NZ Air Force Band comprising 65 members based in Wellington and trains in a converted warehouse which has become a real home for city musicians.

The orchestra receives an ovation from a thrilled crowd. About 100 people filled the Hub in Dannevirke.

All members of the jazz orchestra have day jobs and come together to practise and perform under the baton of Alistair Isdale but each has an Air Force rank in what used to be called Territorials. Every one of the jazz orchestra’s members has a degree in jazz or classical fields.

Featuring four trumpets, six saxophones (bass, baritone and tenor), three trombones, a double bass, piano and supported by two drum kits the orchestra gave a really “big-band” sound which filled the Hub with incredible music.

The programme featured jazz from North, Central and South America drawing from old-time favourites like String of Pearls by Jerry Grey, Summertime by Gershwin, Peanut Brittle Brigade from the Nutcracker Suite arranged by Duke Ellington, and Moonlight Serenade by Glen Miller.

The Royal NZ Air Force Jazz Orchestra concluded the evening with its encore the Bourbon Street March.

There were other items with a real Cuban sound, several others created by the musicians themselves and all featuring contributions from soloists in classic jazz style applauded as they finished their part.

The brass had the backing of amazing musicians on double bass, piano, drum kit and percussion which added an extra dimension to the evening making it a ‘wonderful’ two-hour experience in the true sense of the word.