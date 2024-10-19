Advertisement
Dannevirke boxer up against the world’s best

Bush Telegraph
Connor Anderson started boxing training 10 years ago with the support of his coaches Adam Jones (left) and Tony Mansill. He's now about to compete on the world stage in Colorado.

Ten years of commitment and dedication to the sport of boxing has earned Connor Anderson a spot to compete on the world stage.

The Dannevirke teen is in Colorado for the Under 19 Boxing Championships as part of the New Zealand boxing team.

There will be 25 countries competing in the championship vying for the number one spot and Connor will be up against the world’s best in the tournament which runs from October 25 to November 5 potentially competing in several bouts.

Connor, who left on October 18, will have time to acclimatise and train under the high altitude to adjust to the conditions.

His coaching team at BAMS Boxing and Fitness, Adam Jones and Tony Mansill, can’t say enough about Connor’s drive and hard work ethic.

“He’s a pleasure to train and a big part of the club.”

Connor also had to raise $7000 for the trip and the team were “greatly appreciative” of all the businesses and support from the Dannevirke community buying raffles and attending fundraiser classes.

Connor Anderson, with coaches Adam Jones (right) and Tony Mansill, after he won the Golden Gloves in his weight class.
Adam says Connor has put in a huge amount of hours in the gym, on the road, and in his own time, to boxing over the past 10 years resulting in multiple New Zealand titles including Golden Gloves and regional titles.

Adam’s wife, Sam, has also been helping Connor with diet, keeping him on weight and as a strength and conditioning coach to keep him in top physical form.

“It’s a team effort,” Adam says.

While the team are not able to join Connor on his trip, the New Zealand team has allocated three coaches to accompany him and his mum Leanne and brother Caleb will be there to cheer him on.

“We wish Connor all the best on his trip of a lifetime,” Adam says.

“He’s put in the hard work and it’s time now to put it all to work and bring home the world title.”

