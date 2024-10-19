Connor Anderson started boxing training 10 years ago with the support of his coaches Adam Jones (left) and Tony Mansill. He's now about to compete on the world stage in Colorado.

Connor Anderson started boxing training 10 years ago with the support of his coaches Adam Jones (left) and Tony Mansill. He's now about to compete on the world stage in Colorado.

Ten years of commitment and dedication to the sport of boxing has earned Connor Anderson a spot to compete on the world stage.

The Dannevirke teen is in Colorado for the Under 19 Boxing Championships as part of the New Zealand boxing team.

There will be 25 countries competing in the championship vying for the number one spot and Connor will be up against the world’s best in the tournament which runs from October 25 to November 5 potentially competing in several bouts.

Connor, who left on October 18, will have time to acclimatise and train under the high altitude to adjust to the conditions.

His coaching team at BAMS Boxing and Fitness, Adam Jones and Tony Mansill, can’t say enough about Connor’s drive and hard work ethic.