Dannevirke bowling event still popular after 53 years

Keeping an eye on the ball. There were a number of teams playing at the Dannevirke Combined Indoor Bowls tournament which has been going 53 years.

There were plenty of teams prepared to give it a go at the Combined Indoor Bowls tournament this year.

The tournament, which has been going since 1971, was held last weekend in Dannevirke.

For some years, it’s been raising money for the IHC and according to John Johnson, who has recently stepped back from participating, more than $70,000 has been raised toward the cause.

This year they estimate they raised about $4000.

There were 34 teams taking part this year, which is a pretty good number, John says.

For the first time, a team from Upper Hutt came along just for the tournament, for a bit of practice and to support a good cause.

There were teams from Hawke’s Bay, Takapau, Dannevirke, Feilding, Marton and the Wairarapa.

Nigel Parker, from Napier, watches the progress during his bowl at the Dannevirke Combined Indoor Bowling tournament.
From the Piromai team was Nigel Parker, who this year won his first national title.

The Napier resident is dealing with health issues, but says that doesn’t stop him from competing, or from making great strides in the sport.

The Combined Indoor Bowls tournament originally started as a way to give money to charity, as well as an event for members to connect.

