Keeping an eye on the ball. There were a number of teams playing at the Dannevirke Combined Indoor Bowls tournament which has been going 53 years.

There were plenty of teams prepared to give it a go at the Combined Indoor Bowls tournament this year.

The tournament, which has been going since 1971, was held last weekend in Dannevirke.

For some years, it’s been raising money for the IHC and according to John Johnson, who has recently stepped back from participating, more than $70,000 has been raised toward the cause.

This year they estimate they raised about $4000.

There were 34 teams taking part this year, which is a pretty good number, John says.