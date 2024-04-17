Dannevirke and Pongaroa golf clubs qualify for Coronation Cup finals

Pongaroa’s winning golf team from the Norsewood qualifying round of the Coronation Cup.

Pongaroa’s winning golf team from the Norsewood qualifying round of the Coronation Cup.

The weekend of April 6-7 was a critical one for regional golf when the very best club teams from Hawke’s Bay and Tararua District competed to win a place in the prestigious Coronation Cup Finals .

Norsewood and Dannevirke hosted the two southern qualifying rounds, Norsewood playing Pongaroa, Waipukurau-Waipawa and Hastings in a round-robin while Dannevirke played Cape Turnagain, Pōrangahau and Takapau.

Pongaroa was the winner at Norsewood beating the host 7 wins to 5, then Hastings 8 1/2 wins to 3 1/2, and losing to Waipukurau-Waipawa 5 1/2 to 6 1/2, which led to a count back on games. won against Waipukurau-Waipawa 21 to 18.

Dannevirke’s winning golf team from the Dannevirke qualifying round of the Coronation Cup.�

Dannevirke proved local knowledge is an advantage, its team winning all three matches beating Pōrangahau 9-3, Takapau 81/2-31/2 and Cape Turnagain 71/2-31/2.

The weather at both venues was perfect, the food was great and both hosts were congratulated for running such great tournaments.

The finals will be held on May 25-26.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.