Dannevirke and districts’ lamb and calf day well supported

Bush Telegraph
4 mins to read
Students put their lambs through their paces for the judge.

A spot of rain is no bother for these two.
Dannevirke and districts' lamb and calf day is one of the big events for rural communities' calendars.
It would have been a tough job for the judges trying to find the winner.
Being able to lead a calf is an important element in the competition.
The competition's not just for the big kids. Little ones get in on it too.
LAMB RESULTS

Class 1: Junior Leading

1st: Spencer Leslie with Johnny Cash

2nd: Natalia Peterson with Sophie

3rd: Carter Bray with Lucy

Class 2: Junior Shortwool – Care and Attention

1st: Natalia Peterson with Sophie

2nd: Owen Paterson with Lily

3rd: Amelia Rankin with Violet

Class 3: Junior Longwool – Care and Attention

1st: Owen Paterson with Lily

Class 4: Senior Leading

1st: Annalise Olsen with Panzie

2nd: Caitlin Hughes with Lily

3rd: Elli Rankin with Maddy

Class 5: Senior Shortwool – Care and Attention

1st: Caitlyn Hughes with Lily

2nd: Elli Rankin with Maddy

Class 6: Senior Longwool – Care and Attention

1st: Ella Dench with Moonlight

2nd: Jayden Bourke with Nibbles

3rd: Charlotte Bourke with Pickles

Class 7: Shortwool – Care and Attention

1st: Caitlyn Hughes with Lily

2nd: Natalia Peterson with Sophie

Class 8: Longwool – Care and Attention

1st: Ella Dench with Moonlight

2nd: Owen Paterson with Lily

No Class: Junior – Lamb Calling

1st: Natalia Peterson with Sophie

2nd: Owen Paterson with Otis

3rd: Spencer Leslie with Johnny Cash

No Class: Senior – Lamb Calling

1st: Ella Dench with Moonlight

2nd: Annalise Olsen with Panzie

3rd: Jayden Bourke with Nibbles

Class 9: Champion and Reserve Champion – Care and Attention

Champion: Ella Dench with Moonlight

Reserve Champion: Caitlyn Hughes with Lily

Class 10: Champion and Reserve Champion – Leader

Champion: Annalise Olsen with Panzie

Reserve Champion: Spencer Leslie with Johnny Cash

Class 11: Supreme Champion and Reserve Champion

Supreme Champion: Ella Dench with Moonlight

Reserve Supreme Champion: Annalise Olsen with Panzie

Class 12: School Group of Three Lambs

Pahiatua School

CALF RESULTS

Class 1: Junior Jersey Leading

1st: Tia-Leigh Albert with Bossy

2nd: Travis Feetham with Poppy

Class 2: Junior Friesian Leading

1st: Emily Pigott with Chocolate

2nd: Charlotte Pigott with Crumble

Class 3: Senior Jersey Leading

1st: Bryce Feetham with Latte

Class 4: Senior Friesian Leading

1st: Emily Graham with Delilah

2nd: Bradley Ireland with Diamond

3rd: Ruby Feetham with Coco

Class 5: Junior Beef/All Breeds Leading

1st: Harvey Graham with Thor

Class 6: Senior Beef/All Breeds Leading

1st: Sophie Beech with Boots

2nd: Benjamin Graham with Big Red

3rd: Eve Sowry with Wendy

Class 7: Champion and Reserve Champion Leader

Champion: Emily Graham with Delilah

Reserve Champion: Travis Feetham with Poppy

Class 8: Junior Jersey – Care and Attention

1st: Tia-Leigh Albert with Bossy

2nd: Travis Feetham with Poppy

Class 9: Junior Friesian – Care and Attention

1st: Charlotte Pigott with Crumble

2nd: Emily Pigott with Chocolate

Class 10: Senior Jersey – Care and Attention

1st: Bryce Feetham with Latte

Class 11: Senior Friesian – Care and Attention

1st: Bradley Ireland with Diamond

2nd: Ellen Ireland with Millie

3rd: Emily Graham with Delilah

Class 12: Junior Beef/All Breeds – Care and Attention

1st: Harvey Graham with Thor

Class 13: Senior Beef/All Breeds – Care and Attention

1st: Sophie Beech with Boots

2nd: Eve Sowry with Wendy

3rd: Benjamin Graham with Big Red

Class 14: Champion and Reserve Champion – Care and Attention

Champion: Sophie Beech with Boots

Reserve Champion: Bradley Ireland with Diamond

Class 15: Champion and Reserve Champion Beef – All Breeds

Champion: Sophie Beech with Boots

Reserve Champion: Eve Sowry with Wendy

Class 16A: Open Class for Dairy Breeds – A) Light Breeds

1st: Bryce Feetham with Latte

2nd: Tia-Leigh Albert with Bossy

3rd: Travis Feetham with Poppy

Class 16B: Open Class for Dairy Breeds – A) Heavy Breeds

1st: Emily Graham with Delilah

2nd: Bradley Ireland with Diamond

Class 17: Champion and Reserve Champion Dairy Type

Champion: Emily Graham with Delilah

Reserve Champion: Bryce Feetham with Latte

Class 18: Supreme Champion and Reserve Supreme Champion Calf

Champion: Sophie Beech with Boots

Reserve Champion: Emily Graham with Delilah

Class 19: Best behaved Calf

Harvey Graham with Thor

Class 20: School Group of Three Calves

Ruahine School

