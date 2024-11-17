Dannevirke and districts’ lamb and calf day well supported
LAMB RESULTS
Class 1: Junior Leading
1st: Spencer Leslie with Johnny Cash
2nd: Natalia Peterson with Sophie
3rd: Carter Bray with Lucy
Class 2: Junior Shortwool – Care and Attention
1st: Natalia Peterson with Sophie
2nd: Owen Paterson with Lily
3rd: Amelia Rankin with Violet
Class 3: Junior Longwool – Care and Attention
1st: Owen Paterson with Lily
Class 4: Senior Leading
1st: Annalise Olsen with Panzie
2nd: Caitlin Hughes with Lily
3rd: Elli Rankin with Maddy
Class 5: Senior Shortwool – Care and Attention
1st: Caitlyn Hughes with Lily
2nd: Elli Rankin with Maddy
Class 6: Senior Longwool – Care and Attention
1st: Ella Dench with Moonlight
2nd: Jayden Bourke with Nibbles
3rd: Charlotte Bourke with Pickles
Class 7: Shortwool – Care and Attention
1st: Caitlyn Hughes with Lily
2nd: Natalia Peterson with Sophie
Class 8: Longwool – Care and Attention
1st: Ella Dench with Moonlight
2nd: Owen Paterson with Lily
No Class: Junior – Lamb Calling
1st: Natalia Peterson with Sophie
2nd: Owen Paterson with Otis
3rd: Spencer Leslie with Johnny Cash
No Class: Senior – Lamb Calling
1st: Ella Dench with Moonlight
2nd: Annalise Olsen with Panzie
3rd: Jayden Bourke with Nibbles
Class 9: Champion and Reserve Champion – Care and Attention
Champion: Ella Dench with Moonlight
Reserve Champion: Caitlyn Hughes with Lily
Class 10: Champion and Reserve Champion – Leader
Champion: Annalise Olsen with Panzie
Reserve Champion: Spencer Leslie with Johnny Cash
Class 11: Supreme Champion and Reserve Champion
Supreme Champion: Ella Dench with Moonlight
Reserve Supreme Champion: Annalise Olsen with Panzie
Class 12: School Group of Three Lambs
Pahiatua School
CALF RESULTS
Class 1: Junior Jersey Leading
1st: Tia-Leigh Albert with Bossy
2nd: Travis Feetham with Poppy
Class 2: Junior Friesian Leading
1st: Emily Pigott with Chocolate
2nd: Charlotte Pigott with Crumble
Class 3: Senior Jersey Leading
1st: Bryce Feetham with Latte
Class 4: Senior Friesian Leading
1st: Emily Graham with Delilah
2nd: Bradley Ireland with Diamond
3rd: Ruby Feetham with Coco
Class 5: Junior Beef/All Breeds Leading
1st: Harvey Graham with Thor
Class 6: Senior Beef/All Breeds Leading
1st: Sophie Beech with Boots
2nd: Benjamin Graham with Big Red
3rd: Eve Sowry with Wendy
Class 7: Champion and Reserve Champion Leader
Champion: Emily Graham with Delilah
Reserve Champion: Travis Feetham with Poppy
Class 8: Junior Jersey – Care and Attention
1st: Tia-Leigh Albert with Bossy
2nd: Travis Feetham with Poppy
Class 9: Junior Friesian – Care and Attention
1st: Charlotte Pigott with Crumble
2nd: Emily Pigott with Chocolate
Class 10: Senior Jersey – Care and Attention
1st: Bryce Feetham with Latte
Class 11: Senior Friesian – Care and Attention
1st: Bradley Ireland with Diamond
2nd: Ellen Ireland with Millie
3rd: Emily Graham with Delilah
Class 12: Junior Beef/All Breeds – Care and Attention
1st: Harvey Graham with Thor
Class 13: Senior Beef/All Breeds – Care and Attention
1st: Sophie Beech with Boots
2nd: Eve Sowry with Wendy
3rd: Benjamin Graham with Big Red
Class 14: Champion and Reserve Champion – Care and Attention
Champion: Sophie Beech with Boots
Reserve Champion: Bradley Ireland with Diamond
Class 15: Champion and Reserve Champion Beef – All Breeds
Champion: Sophie Beech with Boots
Reserve Champion: Eve Sowry with Wendy
Class 16A: Open Class for Dairy Breeds – A) Light Breeds
1st: Bryce Feetham with Latte
2nd: Tia-Leigh Albert with Bossy
3rd: Travis Feetham with Poppy
Class 16B: Open Class for Dairy Breeds – A) Heavy Breeds
1st: Emily Graham with Delilah
2nd: Bradley Ireland with Diamond
Class 17: Champion and Reserve Champion Dairy Type
Champion: Emily Graham with Delilah
Reserve Champion: Bryce Feetham with Latte
Class 18: Supreme Champion and Reserve Supreme Champion Calf
Champion: Sophie Beech with Boots
Reserve Champion: Emily Graham with Delilah
Class 19: Best behaved Calf
Harvey Graham with Thor
Class 20: School Group of Three Calves
Ruahine School