Repairs by regaining access through affected farms reopening river crossings and repairing fence-lines funded by the mayoral relief fund in Tararua.�





More than $300,000 was provided to individuals, farmers and businesses in the Tararua District through a fund established following Cyclone Gabrielle last year.

The Mayoral Relief Fund was established in February 2023 to assist residents affected by the cyclone.

A total of $329,572.17 was provided to 164 out of the 190 applicants. Initially, grants were limited to $1000 for individuals and $2000 for community groups, farmers, businesses including sole entrepreneurs and marae but these were increased earlier this year to $10,000 for individuals and $30,000 for groups as named above.

As a result the fund has helped 65 individuals and families and 73 farmers and businesses in the following ways:

Assisting people with basic needs, household goods and personal items when not or only partially insured;

Filling water tanks;

Dealing with septic tank overflows;

Cleaning debris from properties of people uninsured;

Assisting small businesses impacted by the emergency;

Replacing articles that could not be insured like fences and footpaths;

Assisting with insurance excess payments;

Extra financial burden/costs not covered by insurance or other funds.

Mayor Tracey Collis said the generosity of people, friends, businesses, organisations and neighbouring councils was “humbling”.

“It meant the world in our greatest time of need.

“From guides to schools, charitable organisations like our Lions clubs, our churches, staff both past and present, and of course our friends in the Horowhenua and Rangitīkei Districts, there were so many to thank and where we could identify the donor letters of thanks were sent.”

Collis thanked those in the panel: Hayden Hape, Mavis Mullins, Clint Worthington and Councillor Alison Franklin for their weekly commitment consideration applications.

She also gave special thanks to Councillor Scott Gilmore and recovery manager Don Cameron, who also took part in the process.

“The level of destruction in our rural communities was immense and these funds were gratefully received by recipients.”







