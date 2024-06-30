Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Climate change wānanga held at Mākirikiri Marae in Dannevirke

Bush Telegraph
3 mins to read
Iwi leader Mike Smith has won the right to sue seven big polluters for their role in causing climate change. Photo / NZME

Iwi leader Mike Smith has won the right to sue seven big polluters for their role in causing climate change. Photo / NZME

Te Whare Taiao o Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua held a one-day climate change wānanga on Monday, June 24, at Mākirikiri Marae in Dannevirke.

The purpose of this initial wānanga is to raise whānau awareness on the impacts of climate change. We wanted to know what climate change is, how we’re affected, and what we can do about it. The wānanga also examined the effects climate change has on our communities, using Cyclone Gabrielle as a reference tool, and considered how we can strengthen our resilience for future extreme weather events as they become more commonplace. Attendees had the opportunity to discuss and determine ways we can minimise climate change effects both as an individual and collectively.

At the wānanga on climate change held at Mākirikiri Marae is iwi leader Mike Smith (third from left, front).
At the wānanga on climate change held at Mākirikiri Marae is iwi leader Mike Smith (third from left, front).

Learning more about climate change helps prepare communities for untimely natural disaster events so that our homes and neighbourhoods can be safe havens where we can live and thrive with confidence.

The key outcomes are that whānau gain knowledge and understanding on climate change and its consequences. Encouraging changes in behaviour by promoting sustainable practices, and building resilience in the face of climate change, we look to a more sustainable and safe future for all.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Mike Smith speaking on climate change at the wānanga held at Mākirikiri Marae.
Mike Smith speaking on climate change at the wānanga held at Mākirikiri Marae.

Te Whare Taiao o Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua is extremely fortunate that veteran activist Mike Smith (Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu) spoke at this wānanga. Mike is a climate change spokesman for the Iwi Chairs Forum, a national forum of tribal leaders. He recently celebrated a major victory in a landmark decision in the Supreme Court unanimously determined he has the right to sue seven New Zealand-based corporations, claiming they have contributed to climate change. Mike’s children were raised in Dannevirke and attended kohanga reo and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua.

One of the things Mike shared with attendees is that the starting point for change is with our whānau.

“All good things start at home, and particularly climate change. Its impacts impact severely on families and individuals within families and escalate out from there to impact on communities and the wider society.”

Chris Kumeroa, director of Global Risk Consulting Group (security consulting and security management systems) specialising in enterprise risk management, was also a keynote speaker. Chris has recently developed a Threat and Risk Assessment Platform (SecIntel), Crisis Management Tool, Covid-19 Risk Management Technology (with the Government) and, more recently, an Indigenous Civil Defence Natural Disaster Vulnerability System. Chris spoke on how iwi can manage response in an emergency and build capacity and resilience so that the needs of Māori and vulnerable communities are met.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

We hope that by encouraging local conversation, we can gain a better understanding of the implications of climate change, how it affects whānau and what can we do about it.

Te Whare Taiao o Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua will be planning future wānanga for climate change and other environmental, educational and te reo Māori kaupapa.

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news