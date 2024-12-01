Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Become a tour guide when you retire

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·Bush Telegraph·
3 mins to read
Some retirees welcome in cruise ships.

Some retirees welcome in cruise ships.

You might not have the energy you once did, but you need to be wiser about how you expend it. Time spent not doing what we love is time wasted. If you are still fit and enjoy the company of others, have you ever thought of becoming a tour guide when you retire?

Becoming a tour guide is more than just an umbrella, flag, or script.

While loneliness and isolation are often problems for some in retirement, tour guide work is a terrific outlet to interact with people and enrich their experience of a place, often leaving a lasting impression on an eager audience.

This can be done on a volunteer basis or as paid employment on a casual basis and if you enjoy people and if you live in a tourist area or have a passion for history, architecture, or just beautiful places, then this may be a perfect opportunity to consider.

Napier has a group of volunteers that show visitors around the wonderful Art Deco sights of Napier. It is a walking tour so you can get a bit of exercise at the same time. You often see them on the streets of Napier with their boater hats and a lengthy line of cruise ship visitors. Some retirees actually welcome in the cruise ship passengers making sure they get on the right buses and off to their destinations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Many find their experience of a museum or art gallery heightened when they are taken around by a tour guide. Museums are always looking for tour guides and sometimes this means only having to be a guide for a few hours a month which may work well for your lifestyle.

Short and long nature hikes are popular amongst tourists and if you are fit and maybe a member of a tramping club, you could think about taking guided nature hikes.

The other day I spoke to a retiree who was a tour guide up from the South Island being a guide for a month-long tour of New Zealand. He just does it on a casual basis with most of his winter spent by his cosy fire. He loves the chance to get out and see New Zealand and the busloads of tourists are always different and interesting.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Being a tour guide offers flexibility, an opportunity to earn, and being able to engage with people as enthusiastic as you about a subject. It is a perfect choice for retirees.

Save

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news