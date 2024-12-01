Become a tour guide when you retire

Some retirees welcome in cruise ships.

You might not have the energy you once did, but you need to be wiser about how you expend it. Time spent not doing what we love is time wasted. If you are still fit and enjoy the company of others, have you ever thought of becoming a tour guide when you retire?

Becoming a tour guide is more than just an umbrella, flag, or script.

While loneliness and isolation are often problems for some in retirement, tour guide work is a terrific outlet to interact with people and enrich their experience of a place, often leaving a lasting impression on an eager audience.

This can be done on a volunteer basis or as paid employment on a casual basis and if you enjoy people and if you live in a tourist area or have a passion for history, architecture, or just beautiful places, then this may be a perfect opportunity to consider.

Napier has a group of volunteers that show visitors around the wonderful Art Deco sights of Napier. It is a walking tour so you can get a bit of exercise at the same time. You often see them on the streets of Napier with their boater hats and a lengthy line of cruise ship visitors. Some retirees actually welcome in the cruise ship passengers making sure they get on the right buses and off to their destinations.